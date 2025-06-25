Austrian Grand Prix: Preview - Aston Martin

As we prepare to take to the track in Spielberg for the Austrian Grand Prix, Team Ambassador Pedro de la Rosa reveals how to tackle one of the quickest laps on the calendar, reflects on recent updates to the AMR25 and gives his thoughts on the new Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team Driver Academy.

A scenic circuit nestled in the foothills of the Styrian mountains, the Red Bull Ring plays host to round 11 of the season.

One of the shortest laps on the calendar with just 10 corners, many of which taken at ferociously high speeds, it requires laser-like precision to truly master.

Threading the eye of the needle at more than 300km/h is something Team Ambassador Pedro de la Rosa is well versed in, having competed in more than 100 Grands Prix - four of them at the Red Bull Ring - and driven more than 65,000 test miles in F1 machinery.

Ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, he discusses the unique demands of the Ring, revealing why the smallest of mistakes can ruin Qualifying and where the best place to overtake is, before reflecting on the team's recent results and the launch of our Driver Academy.

What's the most challenging aspect of the Austrian Grand Prix?

Pedro de la Rosa: "The biggest challenges arguably come in Qualifying.

"Because of how few corners there are, the Red Bull Ring is the sort of circuit where one small mistake can ruin your Qualifying.

"There are about seven corners that you notice in a Formula One car. One corner out of seven is nearly 15 per cent of the lap so you really need to nail them all for a good lap-time; you don't have a high number of corners available to you to get time back.

"The margins between drivers' lap-times are also super small because of the short lap, meaning a dropped tenth can see you eliminated early from the session.

"Traffic management is another big challenge, particularly in Q1 because of the number of cars in a very small area. You see a lot of cars waiting in the final two corners to create a gap for a flying lap, but there's always a chance a pushing car will come through.

"You have to be fast through there and really attack that section to open your flying lap but, if there's a car on the last corner as you begin pushing, or if you have to let someone finishing their flying lap past, you can't open your lap properly. You then compromise your speed and because it's a short lap, you pay a big penalty.

"You're constantly on the radio with your race engineer to find a gap for your own lap and to ensure you don't impede anyone else."

Track limits are also a key consideration in Austria. How does the team contend with that?

PdlR: "Staying within track limits is a team effort. In Free Practice it is very important for the team to give the drivers information about track limits and where they're exceeding them so they know before Qualifying, because the FIA doesn't police them until then.

"The drivers have to be so precise but in modern Formula One the cars are so big, you can barely see the tyres, so it is very difficult to know if you have exceeded track limits or not when you're flat out. You can sense it, but you are never 100 per cent sure until you are told by your race engineer that the lap was OK.

"It's improved in Austria in recent years. The kerbs are more aggressive on the very outside and there's blue and white paint so the drivers have more of a reference point. But there are some corners where you still can exceed track limits so you have to work together to avoid that in Qualifying and the Grand Prix."

Where are the biggest overtaking opportunities?

PdlR: "Turn Three is a great corner for overtaking. There's big elevation which allows you to brake very late and the compression plus the braking and the g-forces gives you a nice sensation in the cockpit. "The beauty of that corner is it provides opportunity to overtake both on entry under braking and on exit if you have good traction because you can overtake down the following straight or under braking into Turn Four.

"A defending driver will typically cover the inside line into Turn Three but then they will have compromised speed on exit and therefore, if you keep cool and keep a wide line on entry, you're faster on exit to go past.

"That's the great thing about the Red Bull Ring, it's a very good track for racing."

What was your favourite section of the track to drive?

PdlR: "Turns Six and Seven are two high-speed, left-handed corners that come in quick succession. The first has a blind entry and has negative camber so the car tends to understeer. If you turn in a bit late you lose a lot of time. "As soon as you exit that corner, you're already attacking the next one. You let the car roll in with just a small lift in Qualifying. It's a very exciting section of the circuit."

How do you assess the team's form in recent Grands Prix?

PdlR: "Since we introduced our update package at Imola we've had at least one car in every Q3 session, which is positive. Obviously, we want more than that and the team is working flat out to extract more performance from the AMR25.

"After four races at four very different tracks, I think it's fair to say that we've made some progress and understand the car a bit better now.

"But we all want more and we are pushing to develop the car further."

The team has announced a new Driver Academy, with your compatriot Mari Boya the first to join its ranks. What's your immediate reaction to the launch of the programme?

PdlR: "I think it's really positive to see the team making this step so we can offer a platform to the next generation of talented racing drivers.

"There are some fantastic young racers coming through the junior ranks, all with the dream of getting to Formula One. Being part of some of these drivers' journeys is something we should be proud of.

"It's great to see Mari, a fellow Spaniard, join our Driver Academy. I've followed his climb up the junior categories with interest. He's got lots of potential and I'm looking forward to seeing how he progresses."