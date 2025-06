Aston Martin launches Driver Academy

Aston Martin has launched its own Driver Academy, designed to identify, support, and develop exceptional driving talent

The academy welcomes Mari Boya as its first signed driver, the Spaniard, currently competing in the FIA Formula 3 Championship, will benefit from a comprehensive development programme designed to prepare young talent for the top echelons of motorsport.

A three-time Spanish karting champion, Boya is currently showcasing his talent in F3 with Campos Racing. Born in Les, Spain, in 2004, Mari (full name: Jose Maria Navalon Boya) enjoyed a successful karting career at both national and international levels before transitioning to single seaters in 2020, where he finished as runner-up in the Formula Renault Eurocup. Having competed in FIA Formula 3 since 2023, the 21-year-old recently added to his growing resume with a standout podium finish on the streets of Monaco.

Building on the success of the team's driver development programme, the academy is designed to identify and equip emerging talent with the skills needed to succeed in the top tiers of motorsport. The academy is committed to forging long-term partnerships with up-and-coming drivers, actively scouting the brightest young talent from across all levels of motorsport, from karting to single-seater racing series. The programme offers a comprehensive development pathway, including physical training, media coaching, simulator sessions, and the opportunity to attend race weekends to gain insight from the team and its drivers.

The academy has also announced a strategic partnership with DPK Racing, official team of FA Alonso Kart chassis, unlocking access to the combined karting expertise and global network of both DPK and Fernando Alonso. This collaboration strengthens the academy's ability to identify and nurture the most promising young talent from the very start of their motorsport journey.

"Joining the Driver Academy is a dream come true," said Boya. "It's a unique opportunity to learn from a team with so much ambition in Formula One. My goal is to absorb as much knowledge as possible, contribute in every way I can, and continue showing my potential on track.

"Being part of such a prestigious Formula One team and stepping into the Aston Martin Aramco environment is incredibly special. The AMR Technology Campus is an inspiring place to be, and I'm excited for the opportunities ahead as I continue working hard and growing as a driver.

"Having role models like Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll and Pedro de la Rosa within the team makes this journey even more meaningful. I couldn't be happier. My focus now is to repay the team's trust with strong performances."

"Firstly, we are very happy to welcome Mari to the new programme," added Andy Cowell. "He is a promising talent with a strong track record, natural speed, and a determined mind-set, but he is also an incredibly well-rounded athlete - a trait we value in motorsport. Our aim is to support his development in every area, from race-craft and technical feedback to media, fitness, and personal growth, preparing him for the demands of top-level racing.

"We are also proud to launch the Driver Academy, a programme designed to identify, support, and develop exceptional driving talent. This initiative gives us the opportunity to shape the next generation of drivers, helping them grow into the complete package both on and off the track. Guiding young talent through some of the most challenging and competitive phases of their careers is not only a privilege, but a shared passion across the entire team."

Boya will next take to the track at the Red Bull Ring this weekend for round six of the F3 championship, where his suit and helmet will be branded with the academy logos.