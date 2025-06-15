Canadian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It was a good race for us today. I felt happy with the car and as expected managing the tyres was difficult.

"We went into the race and knew eighth position would be more our realistic pace and I couldn't keep the faster cars behind. It seems our race pace is not as competitive as Qualifying and it's something which we need to look into going forward. Let's see if anything comes from the investigations later and we'll look ahead to Austria and our home race in Silverstone."

Lance Stroll: "It's been a long rough day and I'm not so pleased with this weekend overall. It was always going to be difficult starting the race from P17, but I also didn't feel like the car had the pace today to make up any positions. We go again in Austria in two weeks time. We will work hard to find areas of improvement in all areas until then."

Andy Cowell, CEO & Team Principal: "A good step forward for us here in Montreal as we mark our 100th race as a team. Fernando finished P7, his highest of the season, scoring some well-deserved points for the team. We stuck to our Plan A strategy and executed it well.

"It was good to have Lance back in the car this weekend. Today was challenging for him after an unlucky Qualifying. We need to learn from this weekend to help improve the feel of the car for him.

"We are determined to keep pushing in all areas as we head to Austria in two weeks' time."