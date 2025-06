Canadian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "The job today has been done and I'm pleased with P6.

"I really enjoying driving around this circuit and it's always a fun challenge. The car felt good in Qualifying and I was able to push the car to the limit. Since Imola I have felt a bit more comfortable with understanding the car and I am happy for that. We have to be realistic that it will be tricky tomorrow with a lot of fast cars around us, but we will try to be in the top ten and score some more points."

Lance Stroll: "It was a disappointing day for me. We looked strong on the Softs in the beginning of the session and then got unlucky with the red flag, there wasn't enough time to warm up the Medium tyre and get it in the right window. We lost a lot of time there so starting from P18 tomorrow. The car felt okay, we'll see what we can do in the race - making up positions and getting closer to the points isn't going to be easy but overtaking at this track is possible."

Andy Cowell, CEO & Team Principal: "Heading into Qualifying, we knew tyre strategy would be crucial to unlocking performance. With a well-executed plan and strong communication across the team, Fernando delivered a series of impressive laps to reach Q3 and secure a well-deserved P6 on the grid for tomorrow's race.

"Unfortunately for Lance, luck wasn't on his side today. He was showing good pace but only managed one push lap on the Medium tyre before the red flag disrupted the session. Ideally, we needed two laps to bring the tyres into the optimal window. Given the high chance of a Safety Car in tomorrow's race, we will aim to seize any opportunities that come our way."