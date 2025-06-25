Austrian Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "We are heading now back to European races and Austria is always a special home race for the Team and there will be a lot happening this week.

"It is always great to feel the support from the grandstand at the Red Bull Ring and from the Orange Army. To mark this, I will be wearing my Orange Lion special helmet, which integrates orange and Red Bull blue and features the lion in the design. I will be wearing this and the blue boots in Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands. We want to keep the momentum going from Canada and we have been working hard to fine tune improvements. The circuit always a fun one to drive; it is a short lap but with good opportunities for overtaking. Hopefully we can have a strong qualifying and deliver a good performance."

Yuki Tsunoda: "I am looking forward to getting back to Europe and a home race in Austria. Being at the Red Bull Ring as a Red Bull driver is always special and you can hear the support every time you pull out of the garage. This week is about consistency and getting the most out of the car across all sessions. It's been a tricky few weeks for me on track and I am determined to get further up the grid and where my Team belong. Saturday will be key and we have been working hard together to make sure we nail Qualifying this weekend, in order race from a good place on Sunday. I have shown I can work my way through the field well on a number of occasions, so it's about starting higher up to make sure I'm fighting where I should be in the final few laps."

Stats & Facts

• Max is seeking a sixth consecutive pole position at Red Bull Ring this weekend. His current streak of five in a row is already his longest run at any venue in Formula One.

• He also holds the record for the most wins (five), podium finishes (eight) and poles (five) at the circuit - also leading more laps (338) than any other driver in F1.

• Yuki took pole in Spielberg in 2020 during his single-season campaign in Formula Two. He'll be looking to score his first points in Austria since finishing tenth in 2021.

• Max is on a 31-race scoring streak in Grands Prix, beginning at the 2024 Japan GP. Only Lewis Hamilton has also achieved this feat with both racing 30 consecutive points finishes on two occasions.

• This weekend will be the eighth Grand Prix held at the Red Bull Ring in the 2020s alone, the circuit also boasts the accolade of being the highest European track on the calendar - 700 metres above sea level.