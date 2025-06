Hadjar ready for promotion to the big team

"To have Max as a team mate, I would learn so much," says Isack Hadjar as he insists he is ready for second Red Bull seat.

One of the most astonishing facts this year is that Red Bull is currently fourth in the standings on 162 points... and that Max Verstappen has scored 155 of them.

Ignoring the plights of the various drivers that came before, and the shoddy manner in which Liam Lawson was treated, it is clear that, for whatever reason, Yuki Tsunoda is not faring any better.

Consequently, while Helmut Marko has said that the Japanese is safe for the remainder of the season, there is increasing speculation that, in his rookie season, Isack Hadjar may be handed the poisoned chalice that is the second seat at Red Bull.

"No..." he replies when asked if he is ready for the move on the Beyond The Grid podcast, "but I'll take it. I'm a fighter, after all.

"What drives me is fighting against the best in the world," he added. "To have Max as a team mate, I would learn so much.

"I think he's a very chill guy," he continued. "He gets on with everyone as long as things are fine on track. He's a cool guy.

"The natural trajectory as a Red Bull Junior driver is to end up at Red Bull, right?" said the French-Algerian, causing one to reflect on those whose careers faltered on making the move, even in those times long, long before the Dutchman.

For now however, Hadjar insists is happy to continue where he is.

"I'm so happy with my team. I'm just learning so much every weekend," he said. "I just want to keep doing that. Just enjoy it. Enjoy the fights with the other guys, and don't disappoint myself."