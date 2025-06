Canadian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Overall this weekend has been quite positive for us.

"As soon as I jumped in the car in FP1 the balance was there and I was fairly happy with our overall performance. FP2 was slightly trickier but in Qualifying we made the right call with the tyres as we felt better with the mediums. I feel like the balance of the car was there and we maximised our performance. We need to understand more about the degradation of our tyres and what was going on there as we were missing overall grip to fight for Pole. However, I don't think there was much more we could have really done today and I'm happy with second. Hopefully tomorrow we can have a good start and look after our tyres. Our car can be trickier in the corners but there will be a long race ahead of us and hopefully it will be a strong race for us."

Yuki Tsunoda: "Tough day overall for us. We had an issue during FP3 so unfortunately we missed a lot of valuable running time during the final practice session. We brought some upgrades from yesterday and it was definitely a positive switch, I could feel more speed in the car and I have identified where I can improve on certain corners. I still feel like I haven't had the time to build full confidence in the car, especially as the car behaviour was different than in FP2. I only had a few push laps with the changes before we had Qualifying, but The Team did a good job with the balance of the car. Considering the changes, P11 was a decent result and we only narrowly missed out on Q3. Unfortunately, the penalty from FP3 dropped us to P20. It was an unfortunate circumstance but it is what it is. I will do what I can tomorrow to make up positions during the race, but we were hoping to be in a better starting position than we are."

Christian Horner: "It nearly came off for us today, well done to George and Mercedes on the pole and it should be a good race tomorrow. We had a good Friday morning and then tried a few things Friday afternoon with Max that he didn't quite like as much, but it was all good learning. Now he has had a good solid qualifying and we are on the front row, the same front row as last year, but in warmer temperatures. That will be our 200th front row start and it was important to us to be starting on the front row. The tyre deg is going to be crucial here, in terms of graining and its warm here and getting warmer tomorrow, so strategy is going to be important and that could make it a really exciting race. I am sure the McLarens will be strong in the Grand Prix but we just have to focus on ourselves and our race and see what we can do tomorrow. Yuki has been unlucky today, the penalty is very harsh and 10 places for tomorrow is a huge shame for him, especially as he had a pretty solid qualifying and just missed out on Q3. But it is what it is, and he now has to fight back from there on race day."