Canadian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Today was alright to be honest.

"In FP1 we felt quite happy in the car but FP2 was a bit more difficult for other reasons. There was a bit less balance and we felt a bit less comfortable in the car, which we need to investigate, but overall I think it was quite a positive day for us. If we can get it back to what it felt in FP1 we will go well. Tomorrow for qualifying, let's see. There is still one more session to get it right, we just need to get it in a good window and we can see how far we can get in Qualifying."

Yuki Tsunoda: "The feeling in the car was okay today. We are making some adjustments for tomorrow, which is good and will give us some lap time. We also made good progress with the setup and balance but it wasn't enough in the end today. The target for tomorrow is to be in Q3 and to maximise our results."