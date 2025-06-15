Canadian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Today we definitely maximised everything that we had available. We drove quite a defensive race today and it was quite tough out there.

"The tyre degradation was quite high and in the first two stints we were going through the tyres quite quickly. We were quite aggressive with our strategy to stay ahead and during the last pit stop I thought it might be difficult to make it to the end. The last stint helped us a bit with the lighter fuel load and we were a bit more kind on the tyres which was positive. If you look at the whole race this was the maximum result possible. We didn't really have the pace to fight upfront and had a bit too much degradation to be in the fight for the win, so I'm happy to be P2. The gap wasn't big to George but didn't think I had the pace to fight for the win. There are lots of positives from the weekend: as a Team we did the best performance possible, got it right and our car was in a decent window. Looking to the next race we have a bit of work to do with our tyre management and the degradation but lots of positives to take forward."

Yuki Tsunoda: "The pace felt okay today so we were able to make up some positions after starting in P18. On the medium tyre I was in more traffic and just couldn't maximise in the dirty air, the safety car also was not at the best time for our race. It was at least a clean race after a messy day yesterday, and we made some improvements and upgrades to the car this weekend so we are going in a positive direction. This was the best we could achieve today, but I want more. I'm looking forward to debriefing with the Team, resetting, and then going to Austria next as it is a track I really like. My focus is on building up the confidence and trust in the car and hopefully can get good results in Austria in front of a home crowd."

Christian Horner: "It was a good race by Max today, he was competitive from start to finish, so it's been a solid day in the Drivers' Championship and those are good points for Max. We were competitive in the last stint and there were probably points in the race we could have maybe pushed a bit harder, but certainly that final stint was pretty competitive. We will focus on the race and take the positives out of it. McLaren obviously had a difficult race in the end today and you have to be there to capitalise on it in the end, you can only focus on yourselves. McLaren have two guys racing hard and they have actually done quite well that it's taken 10 races for something like that to happen. That is racing and on days like that you have to try and take advantage. Mercedes have done a good job here this weekend and it just shows how things can shift around. Well done to them and well done to George, we will fight back at the next one. I thought as a Team we did a good job today and got everything out of it that we could. Yuki drove a good race on a one stop today and he was unlucky not to get points in the end."