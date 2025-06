Verstappen believes title still winnable

Max Verstappen refuses to write-off fifth successive title.

Despite finishing second on Sunday, the Dutchman knows that it's going to take a lot more, other than the ongoing intra-team battle, to over haul the McLaren pair for the drivers' title.

His Montreal podium placed the four-time world champion within 21 points of Lando Norris, but he remains 43 points down on Oscar Piastri.

However, Verstappen is aware that it will need more than in-fighting between the Papaya pair and bravura efforts from himself to complete what appears to be mission impossible.

"A lot needs to happen for that, to be honest," he admits. "We need to start winning races more often, and how do we do that? By being more competitive.

"Now, this was a good weekend," he continues, "but again, not competitive enough.

"Like I said before, we have our moments where maybe we can win here or there, but we just need to make the car faster. Then we make it a lot easier for ourselves. We're working hard on it with the team."

Other than a supportive teammate, another factor Verstappen is relying on is upgrades.

"Of course, bits are coming," he says, "but is it going to be enough? I don't know.

"It's small margins in this world that can give you better results every single weekend," he adds. "But what I think so far, what McLaren has shown this whole season is quite extraordinary and difficult to beat.

"So now, OK, one weekend is not as good, but they are still by far the favourites. And that's not going to be something that is easily beaten. But the coming races, we really want to try and improve our car."