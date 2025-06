"I can play a role" at Red Bull, says Vettel

Sebastian Vettel confirms that he has held talks with his former team about taking on an unspecified role.

There has been talk of the four-time world champion 'replacing' 82-year-old Helmut Marko, but while unwilling to give too much away Vettel hints at a role with the team's legendary young driver programme.

"There have been a few headlines now," he tells ORF, "I still get along very well with Helmut, and we are also in exchange on the subject.

"These are not yet so intense, and in-depth," he admits, "but it may be something where I can play a role, but in what form, it will show.

"I have to admit that I haven't been close to F1 in the last few years," adds the German, who quit the sport in 2022 following two seasons with Aston Martin, "but I think Marko knows what he is doing, and no matter what happens, you can still learn a lot from him.

"Marko is not replaceable," he insists, "let's leave it at that, such is his character, and he has done a very large amount for the team since 2005, and it might not be the goal for someone to replace him.

"He's said a few times that he is going to stop, but he is still there, and I wish he would stay for a long time, but he will go at some point, and he knows it," says the German. "He is a brutal realist and can judge things quite well, and he will know when the time is right."

At the height of the Horner saga last year there was talk of Marko leaving Red Bull, or even being fired, but all that appears to have calmed down now.

However, other than Horner being linked with Ferrari - a rumour that is odd not only in its concept but where it might have originated and who it might benefit or damage - there is clearly an issue at Red Bull, where Max Verstappen, basically its only driver at present, must be getting concerned as he looks ahead to 2026 and is continuing to be linked with both Mercedes and Aston Martin.