British Grand Prix: Preview - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team will reach the mid-point of its 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season with Round 12, the British Grand Prix, at Silverstone Circuit.

Silverstone was the location for the inaugural round of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, on May 13, 1950, and the British Grand Prix is one of just two events - along with Italy - to feature in each championship season. Having been held at Aintree and Brands Hatch, Silverstone became the permanent host venue of the British Grand Prix in 1987, and it holds a long-term contract through 2034. It is also a home grand prix for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, with its UK factory - which houses the majority of race operations and personnel - located close to Silverstone, in Banbury. Eight of the 10 Formula 1 teams have factories within close range of Silverstone, with the region's wealth of expertise and infrastructure giving it the nickname Motorsport Valley.

Silverstone is well-known as a fast and flowing circuit, with several corners - such as Abbey and Copse - taken at high speed, firmly testing the aerodynamic ability of a Formula 1 car. Among the circuit's fabled complexes are the Maggotts and Becketts sweeps, a rapid sequence of corners where an instant change of direction is essential, and Stowe corner, where several iconic overtaking maneuvers have been completed.

Even in the height of the summer months teams and drivers also have to keep an eye on the sky, with Silverstone susceptible to showers impacting proceedings, prompting the prospect of the order being upended in an instant.

Esteban Ocon has contested eight grands prix at Silverstone and claimed a best finish of sixth in the 2020 running of the event. This weekend's round marks a year since Bearman's announcement as a MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Race Driver, and the 20-year-old Briton will contest his home grand prix for the first time in Formula 1. Bearman participated in Free Practice 1 in 2024 and has also competed in FIA Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3 at Silverstone.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team enters the British Grand Prix in seventh position in the Constructors' Championship, on 29 points.

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "The British Grand Prix is a home race for a lot of us so I'm really looking forward to it. The fans are amazing, the circuit is very challenging, and overall it's a great weekend. On top of that, we have a young British driver this year in Ollie, and it's his first home race as a Formula 1 driver. This makes it even more special so there's lots to celebrate for us. In terms of the championship, it's so tight, and it's going to be key to perform and get both drivers inside the top 10. It's going to be an amazing occasion, I can't wait."

Ollie Bearman: "It's going to be an incredible landmark weekend, my first at home as an official F1 driver. It was already very special last year announcing my F1 contract and participating in FP1, but I can only imagine what a full weekend will feel like. I already got a taste of the British support during the F1 75 Live Event in February and since then, I've been looking forward to this week. On top of that, my brother Thomas is going to be racing in Formula 4, so it will be the first time we're sharing a weekend together. It's going to be a proud moment for myself and my family. Silverstone is a track that's in my top five of the calendar because it's exactly what F1 cars are made for and it always makes for an exciting race with the threat of rain imminent!"

Esteban Ocon: "Silverstone is the home of Formula 1 and we have our UK factory very close by, which makes it a home race for the team based there, and that will be special. The support we get in the UK each year is something you'd never expect before coming to Formula 1, and leaving it is extremely special as a feeling. The track has so much history, so many high-speed corners and it's so fun to race on. As always, the weather can be a big factor during the weekend and that can open up opportunities over the weekend. Hopefully, we're going to be fighting in the right positions and have a decent weekend, I'm always looking forward to this one."