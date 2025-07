Gene Haas to drive VF-23 at Goodwood

Haas team founder and owner Gene Haas will drive the Haas VF-23 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The American will run as part of the team's weekend of activities to celebrate ten seasons of competing in the Formula 1 World Championship - in which the team celebrated its 200th Grand Prix start earlier this month at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Haas will be joined on the day by team principal Ayao Komatsu, who himself will be behind the wheel of the VF-24.

The duo experienced their first taste of the machinery together during a private shakedown at Silverstone a couple of weeks ago, with Haas - the only sole-owner of a Formula 1 team, completing a handful of laps on the Stowe configuration ahead of his Goodwood appearance.

Kazuki Nakajima, Vice Chairman of Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe, will be kicking off the four-day event participating in the hillclimb driving the VF-23, with Haas drivers Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon taking over weekend driving duties.

An extensive hillclimb schedule complements the team activation within the Ballroom Paddock, showcasing the VF-16 - the team's first car to contend in championship - as well as the VF-25, fresh from the British Grand Prix days earlier.

2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed - Haas driver schedule:

• Thursday, July 10: Kazuki Nakajima (VF-23) and Ayao Komatsu (VF-24)

• Friday, July 11: Gene Haas (VF-23) and Ayao Komatsu (VF-24)

• Saturday, July 12: Ollie Bearman (VF-23) and Esteban Ocon (VF-24)

• Sunday, July 13: Ollie Bearman (VF-24) and Esteban Ocon (VF-23)