Austrian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon qualified 15th and 17th respectively for the Austrian Grand Prix, Round 11 of the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Both drivers ran two new sets of Pirelli P Zero Red soft tires in Q1 - with two stints on the first set before a final timed run on their second. Ultimately it was Ollie Bearman who progressed into Q2 - the British rookie posting a 1:05.218 on his second set of the softs to advance in P14. Ocon bettered his opening run lap time, but the French racer exited qualifying in P17 with a fastest lap of 1:05.364.

Bearman started Q2 on a used set of the softs before taking on a fresh set of the Red compound for his attacking run. A 1:05.312 lap placed Bearman P15 at the checkered flag and out of qualifying - with only the top 10 graduating into Q3.

Ollie Bearman: "In Q1 the feeling was much better, despite not having the best lap from my side, we still managed to get through. In Q2, I definitely felt more dialed in but the wind seemed to pick up and I think we struggled a bit more compared to others with those conditions. We have two new sets of hard tires for tomorrow, which lots of others don't have, and although we lost a set of softs in quali and expected to have a difficult session, I'm glad to be where we are. I think we could've been a few more positions up, but I'm optimistic about the race tomorrow."

Esteban Ocon: "I don't think we've optimized today, I definitely think we have more pace than we've shown. We lacked two tenths in the first two corners, and there was no improvement through the runs, plus the grip didn't feel good. That was enough to put me out in Q1, as we were missing one tenth. Tomorrow, there's opportunity to come back as there's going to be lots of stops and a bit more degradation than normal, so it's going to be an interesting race."

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "It's so tight in the midfield, only a couple of tenths is the difference of getting into Q2 or not, and the difference between P12 and P15 is one tenth - so everything has to be perfect. When you have slightly less than ideal conditions, you simply don't make it - and we knew that. We couldn't quite get it for Esteban with the tire conditions and in Q2 the wind picked up, and it made life a lot more difficult for Ollie. We know from Friday that our race pace is good, so our focus is coming from our current positions to score points tomorrow."