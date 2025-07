British Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "It has been a very difficult Friday for us.

"As a team we will work hard together as we have some things we need to fix and we need to find some solutions to unlock more performance. We have a clear idea of where we are struggling, mainly in the high speed and lacking grip. It does not feel like anything we have had all season but I know we will dig through it all and aim to find the fixes. We are aiming for a better day tomorrow and I know we can do that with our eyes firmly focused on Qualifying as well as we can."

Franco Colapinto: "It was not the easiest of days on track today and we need to find a way to extract more performance from the car. Generally, it was a better Friday for me than in previous races and the car itself is looking okay at this stage, it is just the consistency we are lacking. It felt strong in some parts of the lap and worse in others, which is a bit of a recurring theme so far in terms of the driveability. I am sure we can find some solutions to make it better at this track and in these type of conditions, but we know that can also change quickly here across the weekend."