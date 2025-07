British Grand Prix: Race team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "It is an incredible result for the whole team to finish in sixth place.

"I don't think we expected to be in that position after our Practice sessions, so credit to everyone for their effort this weekend. It's made even more sweet that it's at Silverstone, the home race for Enstone, with so many staff members here watching in the grandstands. It's a great boost of motivation for everyone, so I am very happy. We had some nice on track battles with drivers we don't normally fight with like Fernando [Alonso], Lewis [Hamilton] and Max [Verstappen], so that was fun. It was all about judging the risk and we just tried to go for it. We took the risks and it paid off with the right strategy calls and great pit-stops. I am looking forward to being at the factory this week to continue the hard work and hopefully seeing some smiles tomorrow morning!"

Franco Colapinto: "I was really looking forward to today's race, so it was disappointing not to be able to get out there and try to make up for the result yesterday in conditions that opened up a lot of opportunities. It was not clear what the issue was at the time, which took some time to investigate during the race. All I know is that I could not pull away from the box. We tried a few things to get going again, but in the end, we had to retire the car. As a racer, days like today are when you want to be out there and as we have seen from the others starting further back there were possibilities to make big gains today. It was a good weekend in terms of learnings which we can take into the next races. I followed the race as it unfolded. It was an exciting one and well done to Pierre and the team for scoring points at our home race. With two weeks between races, we will now go back to Enstone and work hard for the final push before the summer break."

Flavio Briatore: "It is a good result today for the team and a great drive by Pierre in difficult conditions. It is nice to score points at the team's home race, which is good for the whole team and the morale after some difficult races. With how we started the weekend, points didn't look possible, so well done to the team for turning it around. It's a pity about Franco's race, which ended before it even started after suffering a driveline issue. We have made up ground on Haas, RB, and Williams, while others have pulled away. The result from our rivals also gives us hope we can do the same and we will continue to push to improve on our position."