Belgian Grand Prix: Preview - Alpine

BWT Alpine Formula One Team returns to action at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for Round 13 of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship.

The historic circuit featured on the first Formula One calendar in 1950 and is a firm-favourite amongst drivers and fans. The old-school track is the longest of the season at 7.004km and features challenging, fast corners including Eau Rouge/Raidillon, Pouhon and Blanchimont with an overall elevation change of 102.2 metres across the lap. This year's event will be the third Sprint weekend of the season and the previous Sprint at the circuit, in 2023, saw Pierre Gasly achieve a third-place finish during one of the many Belgian Grands Prix affected by rain. The Belgian Grand Prix is the closest race to Hypertech Alpine, in Viry-Châtillon, France. The site serves as a centre for excellence for Alpine and the wider Renault Group.

Returning to Spa means the team will pay tribute to Anthoine Hubert who tragically lost his life during an FIA Formula 2 race at the circuit in 2019. As a member of the Renault Sport Academy, Anthoine was a huge part of the team and this weekend allows close friend of Anthoine, Pierre, to commemorate him with the now annual 'Run for Anthoine'. On Thursday evening, all members of the F1, F2 and F3 paddocks are invited to run or walk the circuit in honour of Anthoine as well as Dilano van 't Hoff who sadly lost his life at the circuit in 2023. The run will begin at 18:00 on the Start-Finish straight making a stop at Eau Rouge to remember Anthoine and on the Kemmel Straight in honour of Dilano.

Both Pierre and Franco will be aiming for positive weekends in Belgium as the team enters the final double-header before the summer shutdown.

Pierre Gasly: "It's great to be returning to Spa-Francorchamps following a positive result for us at the previous race in Silverstone. As a team, we were really pleased with the sixth-place finish during what was a very complicated race with some really fun battles on track. During the two-week gap between races, I was able to spend time with the team at our factory in Enstone and had the chance to talk to staff and thank them for their hard work during the year so far. I was also able to complete some important simulator work for both this season's car and next year's before heading on a mini-break in Mallorca to recharge the batteries before the next double-header. Regarding this weekend, racing in Spa always brings contrasting feelings for me and I've been very open about that in recent years. I love racing the track and the iconic corners are hugely rewarding in a Formula One car, however the circuit will always hold some sad memories for me and many others. On Thursday evening, we will once again be holding the 'Run for Anthoine' in memory of my friend Anthoine Hubert. All F1, F2 and F3 paddock personnel are welcome to run or walk the circuit in his memory. We will also commemorate Dilano van 't Hoff with our friends at MP Motorsport. It will, as it is every year, be an important reflection and tribute to both Anthoine and Dilano and hopefully another special moment."

Franco Colapinto: "It has been a welcome two-week break after Silverstone. Reflecting on that weekend, it was one of both highs and lows for the team. Well done to Pierre and the team for achieving our best result of the season and adding some more points to our tally. On my side of the garage, it was disappointing to be unable to start the race on Sunday, especially considering the opportunities, which were available for those further back. However, the weekend was not without its learnings, and we still took lots away from it. We debriefed from the weekend and spent some time at the factory preparing for the final two races before the summer break. It is unusual to have two weeks off between races, so it was nice to have time to recuperate too. I took a trip to Barcelona for some training and feel rested and ready to get back on track at Spa-Francorchamps. We will be looking to maximise the next two weekends and start the second half of the season off on a positive note."