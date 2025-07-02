British Grand Prix: Preview - Ferrari

Silverstone is one of the absolute highlights of the Formula 1 calendar.

The twelfth round of the championship is the halfway point in the season and it's also Lewis Hamilton's home race. Part of what makes the British Grand Prix special is that this is where the world championship began back on 13 May 1950. The following year, it was the scene of Ferrari's maiden win, courtesy of Jose Froilan Gonzalez at the wheel of a 375 F1. Silverstone is widely regarded as a classic track, not just for historical reasons but also because of the technical challenge it presents, making it a favourite for drivers and fans alike.

Built on the site of a former World War II military airfield, Silverstone is one of the few circuits still in use that featured in that first 1950 season. Over the years, it has undergone many changes, the most recent dating back to 2010. The current track is 5.891 kilometres long and features 18 corners, many of their names famous the world over. The high speed run through Maggots, Becketts and Chapel is a thrilling test of a car's aero efficiency and a driver's ability. Tackled flat out at 290 km/h, Copse corner is another of the most spectacular sections of the season. There are two DRS zones: the first between turns 5 and 6 and the second on the Hangar Straight, scene of overtaking moves as the cars brake for Stowe corner.

Silverstone is an extremely high speed circuit with one of the highest average lap speeds of the season. It calls for a low aerodynamic downforce set-up to produce maximum speed for the fast sections, while also rewarding a car that can change directly quickly. The tyres come in for a hard time because of the high lateral forces, with long corners generating high temperatures for the tyres, so that this has a major impact on race strategy.

The English summer is known for its unpredictable weather and Silverstone is no exception, with sun, rain and strong winds all capable of putting in an appearance on the same day, adding another challenge for drivers and engineers to deal with.

Fred Vasseur: After Austria, we move on to Silverstone, a very different type of circuit and one of the real classics. The upgrades we introduced on the SF-25 in Spielberg certainly played some part in our good result last Sunday, and we want to capitalise on that positive momentum going into this next race. We've seen how important it is to focus on every aspect of our operation in order to deliver a strong performance and so, as usual, we will concentrate on ourselves, aiming to put together another clean weekend. This is Lewis' home race and he'll be particularly keen to do well, buoyed by the amazing support he can always count on here. Personally, I'm looking forward to being back at the race track with the team to enjoy the special atmosphere that's unique to Silverstone.

Ferrari at the British GP

72 GP Contested

1951 Debut (J.F. Gonzalez 1st; L. Villoresi 3rd; A. Ascari ret.; P. Whitehead 9th)

18 (25.00%) Wins

16 (22.22%) Pole positions

22 (30.55%) Fastest laps

59 (27.31%) Podiums

Three questions to Lewis Hamilton

Silverstone is the home of the British Grand Prix, your home race, and a place where you have many special memories. How does it feel to return here for the first time wearing the Ferrari colours?

Lewis Hamilton: Silverstone has always been more than just a race track for me. I've had some of the most unforgettable highs with the crowd right there behind me, but coming here with Ferrari for the first time is something really special. I have so much history with this track, and for Ferrari to now be part of that story means a lot to me. I'm proud to wear red here, and I can't wait to experience that incredible home crowd energy again.

Is there a particular corner or sector at Silverstone that stands out as your favourite? What makes it so special to drive?

LH: There are a few sections that really stand out, but Copse into Maggots and Becketts - that's just something else. It's so fast and, when you get it right, it feels like you're flying. But what makes Silverstone so special for me is the atmosphere. There's a reason I've stood on the podium so many times here, and that's the love from the fans. From my first win in 2008, to my ninth last year, the crowd is always with me, and no matter where I am on the track, I can feel their energy from inside the cockpit.

You have fans all over the world, including many young people who see you as a role model. What advice would you give to those dreaming of becoming racing drivers or pursuing a career in motorsport?

LH: Find something you're passionate about and chase it. Ask lots of questions, take your time and learn from your mistakes. We all fall down, but it's how we rise that shapes us, so keep going.

British Grand Prix - Facts & Figures

0. The number of times the top three on the British Grand Prix grid went on to finish the race in the same order in which they started. Silverstone, which has hosted 59 world championship rounds, is regarded first and foremost as a track that delivers some of the most spectacular racing of the year, with plenty of changes of position. That view also holds water for the event's past venues (Aintree, 5 races) and Brands Hatch (12).

4. The number of British drivers due to start this year's British Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton, Oliver Bearman, Lando Norris and George Russell. Of these, only Lewis has won at home, nine times no less, which is a record that's going to be hard to beat.

22. The number of times out of a total of 59 Formula 1 events held at Silverstone, that the race has been won from pole. Despite the fact that overtaking is far from impossible here, the statistic confirms the importance of qualifying well in Formula 1. 18 races have been won from the number 2 grid slot, eight from third, five from fourth, three from fifth and two from sixth. Only once has it been won from seventh on the grid, courtesy of Emerson Fittipaldi in a McLaren in 1975.

2021. The year in which the unitary council of West Northamptonshire was established and in which Silverstone circuit is contained. From the most recent available census (2020), it has 434,349 inhabitants. It was formed through the merger of the non-metropolitan districts of Daventry, Northampton and South Northamptonshire.

2176. The population of Silverstone village, which gives the 400,000 capacity circuit its name, meaning that on race day the local populace is 184 times bigger than usual. It is the smallest community to boast a Formula 1 circuit. The next two smallest ones are Zallaq, which is home to Sakhir in Bahrain, with just under 4,000 inhabitants and Spielberg, Austria which boasts a population (in 2022) of 5,383.