British Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Silverstone up next! My favourite weekend of the year and mine and McLaren's home race. It's already a special circuit, but to also have my family, friends, home fans and so many of the team there supporting us takes it to another level. I'll try to make sure I give the fans a wave as I drive past, especially those in my own Landostand, which I'm really excited to see full of fluro.

"With all that said, this is another important race weekend, and one that I want to get the most out of. Off the back of the result in Austria I want to continue that momentum into this weekend and ensure we give our home fans something to cheer about."

Oscar Piastri: "The race in Austria was very encouraging and it was clear that the pace was there. With a few good learnings, I'm in great shape to bring my best at the British GP.

"I've always been lucky enough to get an awesome reception at Silverstone and it's cool to be part of the team's home race. Thanks to everyone trackside and at MTC who are doing such a great job with the car."

Andrea Stella: "This weekend is special to us as it's both the team and Lando's home race. It's always a great moment to see so many colleagues and fans in papaya in the grandstands. We hope to deliver a result for them to celebrate this weekend.

"We are now officially halfway through the 2025 season. It's a good time to take a moment to acknowledge both our hard work, which has put us at the top of both championships, but also all the challenging moments thanks to the close competition around us. We will continue to focus on ourselves and our own performance, knowing that the rest of the season will demand all our efforts in this incredibly competitive period of Formula 1."

Silverstone Circuit

Race laps: 52

Circuit length: 5.891 km/3.660 miles

Total race distance: 306.298 km/190.325 miles

Number of corners: 18 (10 right, 8 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C2, Medium: C3 & Soft: C4