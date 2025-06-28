Austrian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm really pleased with that.

"My first lap in Q3 was good, but I knew there were still a few places where I could find a little bit more, and that's exactly what I did. It's been a good weekend for me so far, the performance throughout the sessions has been great, and hopefully we can keep it up. It's a long race tomorrow but I am looking forward to it."

Oscar Piastri: "A frustrating end to what was otherwise a positive session. Gasly spun in front of me at the last corner and brought out the Yellow Flags, which meant I didn't get to open my second lap in Q3. I think we easily had the pace to be on the front row, especially as Lando was so quick, but we can have a good race from P3. I think there will be opportunities tomorrow and I'm not planning on finishing third."

Andrea Stella: "Overall, a very positive Qualifying result this afternoon in Austria. We are encouraged by the performance of the MCL39 on a circuit we know we are able to extract its capabilities, and to see our upgrade package performing well thanks to the work of the team here, and back in Woking.

"Lando showed the incredible speed he has throughout the session to secure a dominant Pole position with a very impressive lap. It's a shame that we were unable to witness Oscar express his speed and contend for Pole on his final lap due to the Yellow Flag obstructing him from getting a clean attempt.

"We now turn our focus to tomorrow's race where we are in contention to challenge for strong Championship points with both drivers. We're looking forward to another exciting Austrian Grand Prix."

