Papaya pair still free to race

Oscar Piastri confirms that he and teammate Lando Norris are still free to battle one another despite Montreal clash.

"We're still free to race, still fighting for a championship, so, no, keep going racing and make sure that we don't come into contact again," the Australian told reporters at the Red Bull Ring when asked if the team had taken steps following the Canadian coming together.

In the aftermath of the clash, Norris was quick to take full responsibility.

"We spoke about it honestly before we even got back to the team," said Piastri. "Lando put his hands up and apologised, so all's good and looking forward to going racing again.

"Obviously the first rule, regardless of whether it's written down or not, is that two cars from the same team don't crash," he continued, echoing Andrea Stella's immediate reaction in Canada. "So, I think that's obviously the big thing.

"But in Canada... I think what we've done well this year before Canada is acknowledging that it's a possibility," he added. "And I think we've dealt with it very well in Canada and since Canada.

"I think what we're doing and the way we're going about things is the correct approach," he insisted. "It's obviously a difficult one to navigate, but that's a good problem to have in some ways. I think what we've been doing is good and just a fair opportunity is what we both ask for."

Asked if there had been a change of approach within the team, the championship leader insisted: "Nope, same as always. Obviously, what happened wasn't ideal, but we're still free to race. We keep going racing and make sure that obviously we don't come into contact again.

"I think also just the incident didn't warrant any big discussions or big decisions," he added. "It was a misjudgement from Lando that he admitted to and apologised for immediately. I don't think it needed anything else.

"We knew going into this year it was probably going to be a close fight between Lando and I with the championship at stake. So it's no surprise to anyone that we're kind of in this scenario now.

"Ultimately you're just trying to make yourself as fast as possible, do the right things, that's all you can do. And I've said it multiple times before but Lando and I don't just want one opportunity this year to win a championship. We want this to go on for as long as we're in Formula 1. And I think the headline a few weeks ago was it's not wise to fight for a championship or win a championship and bring the house down with it.

"So I think that's still very much at the forefront of our minds. And we want this success for years to come. And having the team united is a very simple way of doing that."

Meanwhile, Norris admits that he must make fewer mistakes if he is to keep his title hopes alive.

"I can't afford to make some of the mistakes that I've been making," said the Briton. "I want to make the least mistakes possible. It's not that I can afford to make less or more or whatever. I just need to improve on what I've been doing.

"I've been making more mistakes and I've been behind," he admitted. "That's been clear. It's very close between us. Oscar's certainly been a bit more comfortable than I have this season and that's the way it is.

"The team need to give me a car and give me things to try and unlock that ability but it's also my job to drive whatever car I get given. It's been tough and Oscar's been doing a good job. It's been exciting to see how close it is."

The Briton confirmed that the team is continuing to tweak his front suspension in a bid to give him a better feel for the car.

"It's more something to try and give me a better feeling rather than to unlock any more performance from the car," he said, "hopefully a better feeling can in some way unlock performance. This is another weekend for us to judge that and for me to get a feeling on it in a more normal track compared to Canada.

"There is a very long way in the season, so I'm not worried about anything," he continued. "But of course, I know it's always never a good thing to lose out on points, no matter what race it is. Obviously, last time out, I was the only one who lost the points. And I've paid a price for misjudging things like I did."

Referring to the fact that he immediately accepted full responsibility for Montreal, and consequently guaranteed no lasting recriminations within the Woking outfit, he said: "That's a good example for us as a team. It's also between the trust and the honesty that Oscar and I have for one another. I made it clear from the immediate moment that I misjudged it and I took the fault for it. So yes, of course not the most joyful conversations, but conversations that needed to be had."