British Grand Prix: Preview - Mercedes

Toto Wolff: After a tough Grand Prix in Austria, it is good to get back racing straight away.

We deliberately experimented on set-up in Spielberg; it was a useful test and there are positive learnings we can apply this weekend, but it ultimately didn't help our performance.

Silverstone has typically been a strong circuit for us. The cooler conditions should suit our car, and we are hopeful of putting on a good performance in front of our teammates and the passionate British fans, who always provide a great atmosphere.

The very first World Championship race took place at Silverstone 75 years ago, so this weekend carries additional significance for the sport. We will take the opportunity to mark this milestone with a celebration of Mercedes' own legacy across automotive and motorsport past, present, and future. That will include a revised livery, featuring the sunset beam orange of the recently launched CONCEPT AMG GT XX, the ground-breaking concept car that offers an impressive insight into the future of AMG. Whilst it will be an exciting weekend off track with several activations, our full focus remains of course on the track.

We will look to bounce back from last weekend and put on a performance more befitting of Mercedes' storied history.