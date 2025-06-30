Stella admits to stressful day in the mountains

McLaren boss Andrea Stella admits to "stressful moments' on the way to his team's historic 1-2.

Historic because it was the Woking outfit's first victory here in 25 years.

While the rest of the field could only enjoy support roles, the main plot of the afternoon centred on the unrelenting battle between teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, their near miss in Montreal still fresh in everyone's mind.

"It was intense racing but that's what we are here for, a race. It was an open race today," Stella told Sky Sports at race end. "Here in Austria, it's a special track in which, when you get the DRS, you stay hooked to the car ahead. This is what happened in the first stint, because the pace between Lando and Oscar was very similar.

"They stayed together," he continued, "and at the end of the stint Oscar actually had a couple of chances. There was also another one in the middle of the stint. But we are very happy, very proud of how they handled the situation.

One of those chances almost ended in tears as the Australian locked-up in Turn 4 and almost collected his teammate in the process. It was a mistake for which the Australian subsequently apologised having been warned not to risk it again.

Another stressful moment was when Franco Colapinto - although a lap down - forced Piastri wide and on to the grass as he overtook the Alpine following his second pit stop.

"We needed to give Oscar a bit of advice in terms of the manoeuvre in corner four, which he actually acknowledged," said Stella of the earlier incident. "I'm proud of him for how he said straight after the chequered flag that he was sorry for that manoeuvre, that he went a little too far. It's not easy. It's Formula 1, he's racing hard, but it's a good day."

Asked about his duelling duo, a situation that is set to continue, and no doubt intensify over the summer, Stella admitted: "They are obviously stressful moments but we trust, we rely on Oscar and Lando.

"Also, on the pit wall, you just try to stay as chilled as possible, analyse rationally what is going on.

"But for us, it was clear that the guys both needed to have the opportunity to win the race, as long as they do it in the way they've done it today.

"It's a great spectacle for Formula 1," he added. "And we are happy that we entertain our fans and we look forward to more races like this, even if, yes, it may give us some nervousness on the pit wall. But that's what we're here for."

Check out our Sunday gallery from Zeltweg here.