Austrian Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm very happy with the result, a 1-2 is the perfect finish for us as a team. Oscar and I had a great battle, which was a lot of fun, and we were able to maximise the pace of the car and the strategy.

"Thanks to the team for the upgrades and all of their work to get us to a place where the car was able to pull away. Now, onto my favourite weekend of the year, Silverstone."

Oscar Piastri: "That was an intense race. I'm happy we've come away with a 1-2 after some really good racing. After a solid start, I was close to the win, but it was tough to make progress to close the gap again after the first stop.

"A big thank you to the team for the great car they've given us. To have the pace to pull away from the field whilst battling each other was impressive, and something we can be proud of. Now, onto Silverstone."

Andrea Stella: "A perfect conclusion to a very competitive weekend, and a nice way to bounce back after a tough week in Canada. It's been made possible by great work from the trackside team, and also a wonderful effort from everyone at the factory to deliver an upgrade that has made the MCL39 a faster car.

"The racing was great today between Lando and Oscar: fair, robust in a couple of moments, but with mutual respect. This is exactly what we want to see between our drivers. Lando drove a perfect weekend with a dominant Pole position, which he managed to convert into his third victory of the season. Oscar made a position at the start, overtaking Charles Leclerc, and then stayed right on Lando's gearbox for the first stint and very close until the end of the race.

"We're going to enjoy the moment - but not for very long as our focus must shift to the British Grand Prix. We want another strong performance at our home race, for our technical partners, our commercial partners and most of all, our many fans at Silverstone who have been with us all the way on this remarkable journey."