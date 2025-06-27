Austrian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Ferrari

FP1: Scuderia Ferrari HP completed 52 laps: 20 for Lewis and 32 for Dino. Despite a gearbox problem. Lewis ran the Medium and Soft tyres, although he didn't complete the full number of planned laps.

At the wheel of Charles Leclerc's car for the opening session, Dino Beganovic got through his programme without any issues, running both the Hard and Soft compound tyres. Towards the end, the Swede took on more fuel to try the Soft tyre in race trim.



FP2: Charles did 32 laps and Lewis did 34, making a team total of 66. In what was his only hour of track time today, Leclerc started work on the Medium tyre before switching to the Soft. In between the sessions, the gearbox was changed on Lewis' car and he got through his programme, running the Hard tyre followed by the Soft. In the final third of the session, both drivers ran a heavier fuel load: Charles was back on the Medium tyres from the start of the hour, while Lewis stayed on Softs before switching to Hards for the final minutes.



Charles Leclerc: I jumped into the car for the first time in FP2 today and I felt at ease on the track, but not quite there yet in terms of the feeling I had in the car. As usual, our race pace is good, while we have some work to do in order to improve our qualifying trim, so that we can start further ahead and fight at the front of the pack on Sunday.



Lewis Hamilton: We missed some running in FP1 due to a gearbox issue, which set us back a little. FP2 went smoother, but we're still not quite where we want to be in terms of pace. There's work to do overnight, and we'll keep looking for the right adjustments with the team.



Dino Beganovic: It was a productive day on my side, as I was able to complete our programme supporting the team in gathering data which will be useful at a later stage.



Obviously being able to run in an F1 car again feels extremely good, even more so when you've got the Prancing Horse on your race suit. I want to thank Scuderia Ferrari HP and the Academy for this opportunity.



Now I will switch back my focus to Formula 2, doing my best to bring home some good results this weekend.