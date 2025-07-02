British Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Austria was a weekend to forget; we were pretty unlucky and it was not the result that we wanted. However, we want to come back stronger and hopefully can analyse and find more pace in the car so we can be more competitive to head into another Team home race. We have been looking at what went wrong over the weekend and will do everything we can to keep pushing forward as a Team. Silverstone has lots of high-speed corners which are hard to overtake and it is a track with lots of history. It is always a busy one for us, with lots of events going on, but it is nice for the Team to be close to home this weekend. You never know what the weather might bring so we will see what happens."

Yuki Tsunoda: "Austria was a tough weekend for us and I really had high hopes going into it. Unfortunately things didn't turn out the way we wanted and we have to accept that and move on. I am feeling more and more confident in the car, which is why not being able to unlock the long run pace is frustrating for me. The Team and I are working together to find a way to do that and to gain consistency across a weekend. The positive is I have shown and have felt that we have the potential to qualify well, it's now about making sure set up is right and I can lock a good lap in, like in Canada before the grid penalty. I want to get this week right for everyone and show what I am capable of."

Arvid Lindblad: "I am very excited to be driving during FP1, driving in an official F1 session is going to be a very special moment, it is something I have dreamt of for a long time. To get a first taste of F1 with Oracle Red Bull Racing as well, after being with the Junior Programme for almost five years, is really special to me. This is an amazing opportunity, and I am super grateful to everybody at Oracle Red Bull Racing for it. And to be making my F1 debut as a British driver, on a British track, in front of a British crowd, is going to be really amazing. My aim is to get up to speed in the car really quickly, get Yuki good data to help him across the weekend, lead the Team in a good direction and try to drive quickly as well! I can't wait to hit the track and get going."

Stats & Facts

• Max is seeking a 44th career pole position this weekend which would tie the record total for a Red Bull Racing driver, currently held by Sebastian Vettel.

• Silverstone is one of 11 different circuits that Max has scored at least five podium finishes in his 11 seasons in Formula One.

• The Team owns the distinction of winning the only championship F1 race other than the British Grand Prix to have been held at Silverstone, when Max won the 70th Anniversary GP in 2020.

• Red Bull Racing won the first race held on the current Silverstone track layout courtesy of Mark Webber in 2010. 12 months earlier, Seb had driven his RB5 to victory in the final race on the old layout.

• Arvid won at Silverstone last year in the FIA Formula 3 Championship, where he also recorded the fastest lap.