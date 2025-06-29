Austrian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "The incident with Kimi on the first lap was unfortunate but no one does that on purpose and I knew it was an accident.

"He apologised to me when we were walking back from the track and he came to my room afterwards to apologise again, we get on very well, he is an amazing guy and a super talented driver. P6 for Lawson this weekend is fantastic. Unfortunately for us this weekend there weren't a lot of positives and although we were unlucky with the yellow flag in qualifying yesterday and the incident today, we lacked pace throughout. We will have a look at everything we did from this weekend, I know how hard the Team work and we need to get a better understanding of the car. We have had some amazing performances at this track in the past and I am the most disappointed about this result in front of a home crowd, but we will continue to try and do our best and my mentality and focus will not change."

Yuki Tsunoda: "Firstly, apologies to Franco the move on him was a bit unnecessary, it was my mistake and I am sorry to my Team for the damage that caused and the time it cost us. It has been a poor day, and I am not sure what I am doing wrong right now, it is hard to find the reason behind why I can't get it right in this car. The one lap pace is getting better but in terms of long run pace, the tyres feel like they are degrading lap by lap and very quickly. It feels like the track is chewing the tyres and it is really difficult to figure out why currently. I want to look through it with my Team and explore it more to find something different to do. I am really trying to get it right; I will look deeper into things and work harder to find the reasons. I need to focus on myself and want to improve. It is very frustrating, but I find myself in this situation and I have to resolve it myself. At the same time, I need to find the key to unlock the performance, whether it be technique or approach to this car."

Christian Horner: "It was a horrible race for us and desperately unlucky for Max to be taken out at turn 3 when he had done nothing wrong, he had a good start and made good progress. It's a shame, I don't think we would have been racing the McLarens today but we would have been racing the Ferraris pretty hard. With Yuki it was again not a great race, he had damage to the front wing, a penalty and so on, unfortunately for us it was a weekend to forget."