Austrian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Overall today was quite straightforward and we didn't have any big issues.

"In terms of pace we had a bit too much understeer in the car on the short run and the long run, so that is something that we have to try and get rid of ahead of tomorrow. I think so far, today has been really good with Simon, I have known him for a long time on the other side of the garage as well as working with him in the SIM. He has a lot of experience so it has been very very good today, he is straight up and it was nice."

Yuki Tsunoda: "Everything went in the right direction from FP1 to FP2. We are still missing bits but I can find positives and we will work through it more overnight to keep the momentum going. I am feeling a good confidence in the car, I like this kind of track and attacking into the very high speeds you need confidence. With that, the feeling in FP2 with the car was much better and that is what I need, I don't need more than that. I am still learning about this car and I need to have a good build up into the sessions that matter this weekend. We have had a good approach so far and I just have to put it all together tomorrow."