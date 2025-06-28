Austrian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "So far this weekend it has not been the easiest, FP3 earlier today was more positive than qualifying but we were still off the pace and the hotter weather conditions didn't help.

"Our balance was off and there isn't much that you can do about it once you feel it out on track, that was similar to the situation with our grip, it was difficult to know whether to push the car or not. Pierre spun out which caused a yellow flag and that certainly didn't help us as I had to abort the lap. Even if I had completed it, it still would have only put me around P3 or P4 which would still have been five or six tenths off pole. I don't think that it will be easy out there tomorrow but we will analyse everything post quali to give us the best chance in the race tomorrow."

Yuki Tsunoda: "I am feeling bad, especially because the pace has been good throughout the week and then it was about putting it all together today. So, it is really frustrating that Qualifying has not gone the way I wanted. I am tired of it not going the way we want. We need to be able to put it all together and there was too much difference from lap one to lap two. I struggled with the balance quite a lot, it felt very different from my first push to my second. Something happened between those runs and we need to figure out what was different about the car, it could have been to do with a flap adjustment between the runs. I know there is something good to come from us, the first push actually felt pretty good, and it had consistently felt good with the car but I didn't have that comfortable feeling in the car when it counted, on the last push. The gap to Max was small in Q1 and especially in these tight qualifying sessions we need to work to get the car in a more consistent window, that feels more reliable lap to lap. Tomorrow will be difficult, but I will do my best to make it up."

Christian Horner: "Tough and unlucky quali for Max. Gasly spun and Max reacted to the yellow which was the right thing to do but it's a great shame. That lap was going to be a 4.4 which could have put Max in 3rd or 4th. Yuki had a good first run in Q1 and was strong, he was in the top 10 and lookIng reasonably competitive. Unfortunately, he couldn't find it and with such fine margins for Q2, he couldn't make it. But this track can throw anything at you, you have to survive turns 1&3 and of course we have seen safety cars play a role here in the past. It's frustrating for today but there is plenty of opportunity to bounce back tomorrow."