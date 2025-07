Belgian Grand Prix: Preview - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team's 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship campaign continues with Round 13, the Belgian Grand Prix, at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

Spa-Francorchamps is now into its second century as a motor-racing venue, having first been used in the early 1920s, when a triangular route connecting three communes in the Ardennes Forest was repurposed for close-quarter competition. Spa-Francorchamps was revered for its high-speed twists and turns across the undulating scenery, and the road course was part of Formula 1's inaugural World Championship season in 1950. As Formula 1 evolved in the late 1960s the event was eventually dropped from the schedule, owing to the dangerous nature of the circuit, and when it returned to the scene in the 1980s it did so on a modified and truncated layout.

That 7km layout, which is the longest on the Formula 1 calendar, has had only minor revisions across the following four decades, and it remains among the most loved in the championship. The first and third sectors contain lengthy full-throttle sections, pierced by the iconic Eau Rouge/Raidillon complex, and the Blanchimont corner, both taken flat out, while the prolonged middle sector features a set of medium- and high-speed curves as drivers journey through the verdant countryside.

The Belgian Grand Prix is where the Formula 1 journey began for Esteban Ocon, who made his race debut in the 2016 running of the event. Ocon has contested eight grands prix at Spa-Francorchamps and has scored points on every occasion since 2017, taking a best finish of fifth position in 2020. Bearman will contest his first Belgian Grand Prix in 2025 but has race-winning experience of Spa-Francorchamps from FIA Formula 3, and claimed pole position in FIA Formula 2.

Formula 1 Sprint will return at the Belgian Grand Prix, the third of six Sprint events for 2025, and the second time Spa-Francorchamps will host the mini-race format, after its appearance in 2023.

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "Spa is a very challenging track, but it's one of those tracks that we all look forward to going to. With the history, the weather, and the fact that it has a different downforce level to a standard circuit, it has a lot of unique challenges. I think what we showed in Silverstone, the baseline car we now have is pretty good. We really have to adapt that to the circuit requirements of Spa, but we know we underperformed on Sunday at Silverstone, so we're keen to put that right. It's good that we've got two more races before summer shutdown. It's also a Sprint, so there's more pressure in the sense that you only have a couple of hours before Sprint qualifying."

Ollie Bearman: "I'm very excited to go to Spa, it's a fantastic circuit with lots of history. It's the first Sprint for a while, and it's always a good format with more action and more racing, so I'm looking forward to it. Hopefully, our new upgrade will perform as it did in Silverstone and we can have a clean weekend."

Esteban Ocon: "I always look forward to going to Spa, there's always that chance of rain that opens up opportunities. It's a Sprint weekend, so it's quite difficult to get everything right as it's a very long track and there aren't a lot of laps available, so FP1 will be crucial for us to get the maximum amount of information. Every little detail has to be perfect to be able to build on the first and second qualifying sessions, stay out of trouble, and look to score in both races."