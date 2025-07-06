No further action over Haas or Hadjar clashes

Post-race investigations of two incidents saw Silverstone stewards opt to take no further action.

The first investigation related to Isack Hadjar's clash with Kimi Antonelli which saw the RB driver out on the spot and ultimately led to the Italian's retirement from the race also.

Hadjar ran into the back of the Mercedes at Turn 9 in heavy rain and subsequently crashed into the barriers.

Both drivers said that the visibility was so poor in the rain that they simply could not see anything in front of them.

Antonelli said that he slowed down earlier than normal due to the heavy rain and this caught Hadjar by surprise and a collision occurred that was unavoidable as both viewed themselves as passengers in the conditions.

In the circumstances, the stewards considered that no driver could be blamed for the collision and agreed and to take no further action against Hadjar.

In the second incident, Oliver Bearman attempted to overtake his Haas teammate on the inside at Turn 6 but the pair collided.

Both drivers claimed that the track conditions contributed significantly to the incident given that they were both driving on slicks on a damp track.

According to both, they were both fighting for the dry line which was only a car's width. However, in doing so, they came together and the resulting collision had both cars spinning off the track.

Both considered the incident to be a racing incident with no driver wholly or predominantly to blame.

While Bearman appeared to have a legitimate claim to the corner at the apex under the Driver Guidelines, the stewards took into account the prevailing track conditions, the available grip, and the respective positions and dynamics of both cars at the time.

These factors indicated that the collision was the result of a convergence of movement from both drivers under challenging circumstances, rather than any one driver being predominantly at fault.

The situation did not reasonably allow Ocon to take a significantly wider line to avoid the contact, therefore the stewards were unable to establish that one driver was wholly or predominantly to blame and agreed with the assessment of the drivers that this was an unfortunate racing incident and accordingly took no further action.

Check out our Sunday gallery from Silverstone here.