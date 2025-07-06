Norris wins the British Grand Prix

Sometimes the jokes about the British weather, like our food and teeth, wear a little thin.

But let's be honest, on Friday it was glorious sunshine. On Saturday it was dry but overcast. Today it has been peeing down since early morning.

OK, it has stopped occasionally as the Weather Gods offered a false sense of security, but for the most part it has been very wet and looks set to continue to be so.

This morning's F3 and F2 races were both affected and we expect changeable conditions this afternoon.

In other words, all bets are off. That said, while Max Verstappen may not be able to take advantage of the skinny wing and set-up that helped him achieve yesterday's wonder pole, this is Max we are talking about and no doubt he will be delighted at the prospect of a typically English/British afternoon.

Of course such conditions are the great leveller and Max won't be the only one heading into the afternoon feeling a whole lot better than they did 24 hours ago.

I number of drivers - especially Charles Leclerc - were left kicking themselves after making needless mistakes, but this afternoon offers the chance or redemption.

Then again, it also offers the opportunity for further needless mistakes.

All three compounds had shown themselves to be viable. Obviously, the hard and medium offer more consistent performance over a long stint, but the soft could have come into play both at the start, for those looking to make up places off the line, and in the final stages. That might no longer be an option.

Nonetheless, four teams, Aston Martin, Williams, Haas and Racing Bulls, have opted to have just one set of hard and one of medium for the race, suggesting they were leaning towards a one-stop strategy.

"The soft demonstrated that on this type of track, that it is capable of delivering its full potential on the first attempt. And while it's true that the lap times set after one or two cool-down laps were decent enough, the advantage of a new tyre over a used one was significant.

As the pitlane opens the air temperature is 18 degrees C and the track temperature 25 degrees. It has just started raining.

First out is Antonelli, followed by Sainz, Russell, Ocon and Hadjar. Inters all round.

"Definitely Inters, pretty slippery," reports Norris when asked about the conditions.

"Heavier rain in five minutes," Ocon is advised.

Ahead of the formation lap the rain has stopped and the sky is blue. However it remains cool and the track wet, while there are dark clouds in the distance.

As the track is officially wet all are starting on Inters.

Sadly, despite the improved conditions and the fact that the drivers are on Inters, the field is completing the formation lap behind the Safety Car.

In bright sunshine the Mercedes Safety Car heads off into the distance alone... eventually Verstappen follows.

It will be a standing start, which is just as well as there doesn't appear to be any standing water. That said there is some spray here and there, particularly in the final sector.

Russell, Leclerc. Hadjar, Bearman and Bortoleto pit at the end of the formation lap.

The grid forms.

They're away! Verstappen and Piastri both get away well. Into Turn 1 the Dutchman is ahead with Norris third Ahead of Hamilton and Gasly. Alonso runs a little wide.

Through Village and the McLarens almost touch, and as Hamilton looks ready to pick up the pieces, further back Antonelli runs wide.

While Hamilton is all over Norris there's an incident at Aintree where Lawson goes off following a collision with Ocon. Replay shows that the Haas driver was forced wide by Tsunoda, Lawson the hapless victim.

"Who was that," asks the RB driver. "Who the hell was that?"

At the end of Lap 1, it's: Verstappen,. Piastri, Norris, Hamilton, Gasly, Alonso, Sainz, Antonelli, Albon and Tsunoda. Russell is up to fourteenth.

The VSC is deployed as Lawson's car is removed. Elsewhere, Colapinto is showing as retired but it is unclear why.

Under the VSC Antonelli pits, rejoining ahead of his Mercedes teammate. His tyres still cool the Italian runs wide.

The VSC is withdrawn on Lap 4, as Hamilton is told that rain is expected in 10 laps.

Bortoleto is off at Turn 2, bringing out the yellows, however he is able to get going. He is on slicks remember.

Relay show the Brazilian simply lost the car as he applied the power.

Piastri is all over a struggling Verstappen, while Norris has dropped 3s behind.

"Retire the car," Bortoleto is told.

The VSC is deployed in order to remove Bortoleto's car as Verstappen and Piastri seek out damp patches for their Inters.

Russell and Antonelli swap positions. In 13th, Russell is 21s down on twelfth placed Ocon.

"Light rain in six laps," Alonso is told as his teammate pits for slicks (softs). "Then four laps after that there will be heavier rain."

The VSC is withdrawn on Lap 7.

Piastri has DRS as he closes on Verstappen. On the run to Stowe the Australian passes his Dutch rival.

As Race Control announced "Normal Grip Conditions", Norris reports that "it's raining".

Antonelli passes Leclerc for 14th as Russell posts a new fastest lap (41.287).

Piastri is already 2.2s clear of Verstappen.

Leclerc is now hot on the heels of Antonelli, determined to retake 13th. He passes the Mercedes with ease.

Hulkenberg pits at the end of Lap 9, as does Antonelli. The German head out on Inters as does Antonelli.

"If it really starts to hit hard we need to box," says Verstappen as Norris closes in.

Stroll pits again at the end of Lap 10, Russell and Leclerc also pit.

It's raining and Hadjar and Bearman are first to pit.

"Box, box," Piastri is told as Verstappen runs wide in Chapel to allow Norris through.

Piastri pits, as does Norris and Verstappen. Hamilton, Gasly, Alonso and Sainz follow suit.

Piastri rejoins still leading, ahead of Albon, Verstappen, Norris, Ocon, Stroll, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Gasly and Alonso.