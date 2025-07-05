Leclerc quickest in final practice at Silverstone

Ahead of today's sole practice session the air temperature is 20 degrees C, while the track temperature is 25 degrees. It is bright but there is lots of low cloud, there is even a 10% chance of rain. Welcome to summer in England.

Norris was quickest yesterday afternoon, but, as in the morning, the Ferrari pair were right up there, indeed both finished ahead of Piastri.

Mercedes will be happier with today's cooler temperatures, while Red Bull is really struggling and looks in danger of being outshone by its sister team once again.

This being a former airfield - in other words as flat as a pancake - it is vulnerable to the wind, and yesterday saw a number of drivers caught out by strong gusts. As is the case at every track these days - probably even if the Nordschleife was reintroduced - traffic was also an issue.

Following a difficult day, particularly with Sainz, Williams broke the curfew last night, the Grove outfit changing the engines on both cars.

The start of the session is delayed due to gravel and marbles on the track following the historic F1 car demonstration.

The lights finally go green and Gasly leads the way, followed by his teammate, both on softs.

As they begin the flyers they are joined by the Aston Martin pair, both on hards.

Gasly posts a 28.552 and his teammate a 28.518.

Balance is better but no overall grip, reports Gasly when asked.

Their tyres scrubbed that Astons pit, as Hamilton heads out, the Ferrari , on softs, driver waving to his adoring fans.

The Briton goes straight to the top of the timesheet - which actually only consists of three names - with a 27.351 as Hulkenberg heads out.

As Hulkenberg posts a 28.938, teammate Bortoleto heads out as does Stroll.

At which point the pitlane burst into life as the McLaren, Leclerc, the Bulls and a host of others come out to play.

Hamilton improves to 26.529 as Stroll goes second with a 27.600.

"Wind is similar to P2," Piastri is warned. "20 to 25 km/h tailwind Turn 3."

Leclerc goes top with a 26.494, Verstappen second (26.499) and Norris fourth (27.006).

Piastri goes fifth over a second off the pace, but is subsequently demoted by Tsunoda.

Albon goes seventh, the highest placed driver not on softs.

A 26.659 sees Russell go fourth, as Antonelli goes sixth with a 27.343.

On mediums, Bearman posts a 27.419 to go seventh.

Stroll almost spins at Luffield, the rear of the Aston Martin appearing to have a mind of its own, as the right-front wing of Piastri's car is smothered in flo-vis.

Hadjar goes eleventh on the hards as Bortoleto improves to sixth with a 27.302.

Quickest in all three sectors, Leclerc crosses the line at 25.922, 0.244s up on Verstappen.

Alonso goes eleventh (27.422) on the mediums.

Russell improves to third and Antonelli fifth, sandwiching Hamilton who has improved, despite a mistake in Vale, with a 26.332.

The McLarens are currently seventh (Norris) and eighth but no doubt running more fuel.

Bearman improves to sixth with a 26.601.

"I had a massive moment in 12," reports Antonelli.

Verstappen improves but remains 0.223s off Leclerc's pace.

"What the **** was that," asks Albon after having to take avoiding action when he comes across a strolling Stroll on the racing line at Copse.

"A little bit of rain before Turn 9, but not much," reports Leclerc.

Verstappen is unhappy with his brake bias.

On fresh softs, Antonelli goes quickest in S1. As his teammate goes second with a 26.125, Antonelli stops the clock at 26.422 to remain fifth.

"Nearly lost it," admits Leclerc as he and Norris both have little wobbles.

"Gasly's not even looking," says Lawson as his team says it will report the Frenchman.

In fact it is the Kiwi who has been noted for driving erratically.

Quickest in the final two sectors, Norris crosses the line at 25.606 to go 0.316s up on Leclerc. Piastri responds with a 25.566, 0.040s quicker.

Sainz, currently eleventh, takes a harsh ride over the kerbs at Copse.

Watch on by his father, Verstappen goes quickest in S1. He crosses the line at 25.585, 0.019s down on Piastri but splitting the Papaya pair. A superb lap from the Dutchman under the circumstances.

PBs in all three sectors see Tsunoda go fifth as Lawson gets a black and white flag for driving erratically.

Quickest in S2, a 25.498 sees Leclerc go top, 0.068s up on Piastri.

However, former teammate Sainz goes quickest in S1, finally crossing the line at 26.332 to go twelfth.

Hamilton fluffs his first flying lap, but having gone quickest in S1 the session is red-flagged due to debris (and endplate) on the track.

The all-clear is given with six minutes remaining as Bearman is told the errant endplate is his.

Understandably there is a major queue in the pitlane.

"We missed the boat here," says Hulkenberg who is at the back of the queue.

Bortoleto leads the way, followed by Albon, Gasly, Russell and Alonso.

An early lock-up means that Russell will not improve... in fact nobody will for Bortoleto is off and in the gravel minus both its front wheels.

Replay shows a high-speed incident at Maggotts, his car hitting the kerbs and spinning through the air before landing roughly in the gravel.

Elsewhere, Bearman has hit the barrier after locking-up and spinning as he entered the pits due, he claims, to his brakes being cold.

Well, although it's tight at the top - Leclerc, Piastri, Verstappen and Norris covered by just 0.108s - those late red flag means we didn't get to see what Hamilton or the Mercedes pair could do, while a whole load of other drivers, including Alonso failed to do a flying lap. Indeed the Aston pair never got to try the red-banded rubber.

While qualifying won't be a step into the unknown, there is still a question mark in terms of the true pecking order.

As it is, Leclerc is quickest, ahead of Piastri, Verstappen, Norris, Tsunoda, Bearman , Albon, Russell, Hadjar and Lawson.

Hamilton is eleventh, ahead of Sainz, Ocon, Antonelli, Hulkenberg, Bortoleto, Alonso, Colapinto, Stroll and Gasly.