British Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Qatar Airways British Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap 1 Piastri McLaren 51 1:29.337 147.510 mph 2 Norris McLaren 48 1:29.734 0.397 3 Hamilton Ferrari 49 1:30.016 0.679 4 Albon Williams 50 1:30.047 0.710 5 Verstappen Red Bull 49 1:30.179 0.842 6 Alonso Aston Martin 49 1:30.353 1.016 7 Sainz Williams 52 1:30.645 1.308 8 Gasly Alpine 48 1:30.751 1.414 9 Ocon Haas 52 1:30.818 1.481 10 Leclerc Ferrari 50 1:30.819 1.482 11 Russell Mercedes 51 1:30.869 1.532 12 Tsunoda Red Bull 49 1:30.873 1.536 13 Bearman Haas 50 1:30.921 1.584 14 Hulkenberg Stake 51 1:30.933 1.596 15 Stroll Aston Martin 50 1:32.088 2.751 16 Hadjar Racing Bulls 9 1:41.705 12.368 17 Antonelli Mercedes 8 1:45.576 16.239 18 Bortoleto Stake 3 2:16.121 46.784

Check out our Sunday gallery from Silverstone here.