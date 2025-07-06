Site logo

British Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

NEWS STORY
06/07/2025

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Qatar Airways British Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 51 1:29.337 147.510 mph
2 Norris McLaren 48 1:29.734 0.397
3 Hamilton Ferrari 49 1:30.016 0.679
4 Albon Williams 50 1:30.047 0.710
5 Verstappen Red Bull 49 1:30.179 0.842
6 Alonso Aston Martin 49 1:30.353 1.016
7 Sainz Williams 52 1:30.645 1.308
8 Gasly Alpine 48 1:30.751 1.414
9 Ocon Haas 52 1:30.818 1.481
10 Leclerc Ferrari 50 1:30.819 1.482
11 Russell Mercedes 51 1:30.869 1.532
12 Tsunoda Red Bull 49 1:30.873 1.536
13 Bearman Haas 50 1:30.921 1.584
14 Hulkenberg Stake 51 1:30.933 1.596
15 Stroll Aston Martin 50 1:32.088 2.751
16 Hadjar Racing Bulls 9 1:41.705 12.368
17 Antonelli Mercedes 8 1:45.576 16.239
18 Bortoleto Stake 3 2:16.121 46.784

Check out our Sunday gallery from Silverstone here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2025. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms