British Grand Prix: Result

NEWS STORY
06/07/2025

Result of the Qatar Airways British Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Norris McLaren 52 1h 37:15.735
2 Piastri McLaren 52 + 0:06.812
3 Hulkenberg Stake 52 + 0:34.742
4 Hamilton Ferrari 52 + 0:39.812
5 Verstappen Red Bull 52 + 0:56.781
6 Gasly Alpine 52 + 0:59.857
7 Stroll Aston Martin 52 + 1:00.603
8 Albon Williams 52 + 1:04.135
9 Alonso Aston Martin 52 + 1:05.858
10 Russell Mercedes 52 + 1:10.674
11 Bearman Haas 52 + 1:12.095
12 Sainz Williams 52 + 1:16.592
13 Ocon Haas 52 + 1:17.301
14 Leclerc Ferrari 52 + 1:24.477
15 Tsunoda Red Bull 51 + 1 Lap
Antonelli Mercedes 23 Accident Damage
Hadjar Racing Bulls 17 Accident
Bortoleto Stake 3 Spun Off
Lawson Racing Bulls 0 Accident Damage
Colapinto Alpine 0 Retired

Fastest Lap: Piastri (McLaren) 1:29.337 (Lap 51)

