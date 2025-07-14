An interesting move at Haas

On the surface, Toyota is to run a TPC outing at the Fuji Speedway next month... but what's the story behind it?

OK, first the press release:

Haas will head to the Fuji Speedway next month as part of its TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) program. Toyota Gazoo Racing and Haas reserve driver, Ryo Hirakawa, will run the VF-23 on Wednesday August 6, with fellow Toyota Gazoo Racing driver Sho Tsuboi making his Formula 1 debut the following day.

Hirakawa (31) continues to build his track experience with Haas. Following a test outing in the VF-24 in Abu Dhabi at the end of 2024, he has contested FP1 outings this season in Bahrain and Spain - with further runs to follow in Mexico and Abu Dhabi. Hirakawa, who competes for Toyota Gazoo in the FIA World Endurance Championship, also completed a TPC run at Silverstone in April.

For Tsuboi (30), August's TPC program will mark the first time the Japanese racer tests F1 machinery. He currently competes for Toyota Gazoo Racing in Japan's Super Formula Championship and Super GT Series - of which he's a three-time GT500 champion. Winner of last year's Super Formula Championship, Tsuboi sits third in this year's series, his 2025 season including a victory last time out at the Autopolis International Racing Course.

Sitting in the foothills of Mount Fuji, the Toyota owned Speedway is a 4.563km (2.835-mile) 17-turn FIA Grade 1 licensed circuit which last hosted the Japanese Grand Prix in 2008. The TPC running will be open for members of the public to attend both days.

"I'm naturally very excited that in our first season running the team's TPC program we're able to enjoy two days running at Fuji Speedway in Japan," said Ayao Komatsu. "The significance of running our car at Toyota's home circuit - where we first announced our partnership with Toyota Gazoo Racing last October, it's quite special.

"To then give Sho Tsuboi his first outing in a Formula 1 car is equally satisfying considering his pedigree as a multiple champion. We're obviously already familiar with Ryo's talents and we look forward to his continued feedback into our program.

"The fact that we're running the VF-23 and the test is open to fans - that's a great thing too. We know the passion Japanese fans have for Formula 1, so to get a second run in the country there this year after April's Japanese Grand Prix is fantastic."

"I'm very pleased that this TPC is being held at Fuji Speedway," said Masaya Kaji, Director of TGR Global Motorsport. "We've formed a technical partnership aimed at honing the three essential elements of car manufacturing - 'People, Pipeline and Product'. This TPC is part of our efforts related to 'People', which focuses on developing human resources. I believe that Sho's challenge, given his experience as a champion of the Super Formula series, will not only contribute to his own skill development but also provide valuable motivation for the other TGR drivers.

"Additionally, Toyota Motor Corporation's mechanics and engineers will be present, making this a valuable learning opportunity for them as well. Experiencing the technologies and skills required on the world's highest stage of F1, up close, will surely be a significant experience for their growth. Together with Haas F1 Team, we aim not only to promote the growth of each driver, engineer, and mechanic through such challenges but also to enhance their technical skills. We believe that the experiences gained will be passed down to the next generation, contributing to the overall improvement of competition and technology levels in the motorsports industry."

OK, now that's out of the way, you'll have noted that team founder Gene Haas ran the VF-23 at Goodwood at the weekend, along with team principal Ayao Komatsu. To prepare for the event, the pair had their first experience behind the wheel of an F1 car at a private test at Silverstone a few weeks earlier.

So, a big occasion for the team's founder, currently the only sole-owner of a Formula 1 team.

Now, we have recently heard from a very reliable source that Toyota is looking seriously at investing in Haas.

The current relationship between the two is technical, indeed according to last October's release Toyota Gazoo is the 'Official Technical Partner'.

Under the multi-year agreement both parties share expertise and knowledge, as well as resources with Toyota Gazoo Racing providing design, technical and manufacturing services, while Haas offers technical expertise and commercial benefits in return.

Last year's release also noted that "with an objective to advance Haas' development and competitive element within Formula 1, Toyota Gazoo Racing will further develop its own knowledge and skills in a variety of areas through its involvement with the team competing at the leading edge of global motorsport."

So, is this TPC outing the first phase of a sayonara from Mr Haas and the beginning of the return of Toyota?

We firmly believe that it is.