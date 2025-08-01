Hungarian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "It's been a tricky day for us in Budapest.

"The car felt generally quite difficult to drive and we really struggled to put together a complete lap. We were just sliding a lot across both sessions and we know traction is an area we have tended to struggle with so far this season. I am sure we can improve things and I know we will put in a lot of effort tonight and in the morning to be in a better position by the next session. At recent races, we have had a similar trend where we have lacked some performance through Practice and still managed to come away with a good result so we remain positive and confident in our abilities to at least make an improvement from today."

Franco Colapinto: "It was not an easy day where both Pierre and I have faced similar limitations in the car. We're generally struggling with car balance and a big lack of grip. It was one of those days where we just did not find our way so hopefully some of the things we did try can serve us better for tomorrow. Fridays, recently, have not been a strength for us so we will aim to find the right changes and come back stronger ahead of Qualifying. We will focus on what we have in front of us, which, right now, is making the car more consistent and easier to drive. There are many areas to improve and I am sure we can do it and have a better one on Saturday."