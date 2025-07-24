Belgian Grand Prix: FIA Drivers Press Conference

Part 1: Nico Hulkenberg, Franco Colapinto and Fernando Alonso.

Q: Nico, can we start with you? After that very memorable podium at Silverstone last time out. How have the last two weeks or so been?

Nico Hulkenberg: Yeah. Surprisingly, they've been very good. Nice to have a bit of time after and to enjoy the moment properly and not dive straight into the next Grand Prix. So that was good timing from that point of view. Obviously, just an incredible race. Those conditions were very tricky, but we made all the right decisions and rewarded ourselves coming from last, which was pretty crazy and special. The aftermath was also overwhelming - the feedback and responses we got, well over 700 messages. Took me a good week to work through it all, but obviously amazing and nice to feel and see all that.

Q: And you raced back to Hinwil straight after the race. What sort of reception did you get there?

NH: Also, a warm one. Obviously, a very happy one. I think it was important to go back and cherish the moment and share that with everyone in the factory, not just at the track. So it was good. Amazing memories, amazing emotions for us, and I hope that they can boost us for the rest of the season.

Q: Nico, you have scored as a team more points in the last four races than Red Bull Racing. Cast your mind back to pre-season testing in Bahrain. By how much are you exceeding your expectations at the moment?

NH: I think we're definitely on a good run lately. Silverstone, set aside - special race, special circumstances. I think you also have to remember on Saturday, both cars were out in Q1, and it didn't look that fantastic. Had it been a dry race, it would have been a totally different story and outcome. So, you always have to remember that too. But definitely from Barcelona, we gained some momentum. We made a big step forward with the car, especially in the long stints in the race on Sunday. We have a good race car now and we can do something even with not the best starting positions. I think that's the best news of the season so far, but still a lot of work ahead and still a very competitive and tough fight in the midfield.

Q: Franco, let's come to you. We've had a short break since Silverstone. Have you had a chance to reflect on the six races that you've done for the team so far? And what conclusions have you reached?

Franco Colapinto: Yeah. It's been good. I think to have a break to reset and go back to the factory, work a bit with the guys, and really focus on what we need to improve. Keep working with the engineers and everyone back at the factory was good. Little break to reset as well. So, yeah. Ready for Spa.

Q: When you look at the data, in what areas of performance do you think you can still make the most progress?

FC: I think there have been different tracks, we have some different weaknesses, but especially in long runs, they've been quite strong lately. We are still focusing quite a bit on performance in low fuel and still lacking in the new tyre runs most of the time. So working with the car to find that confidence that sometimes I lack in the very high-speed corners. But I think generally it's been improving. I started quite strong in Silverstone. Of course, it didn't end as we wanted, but I think with some good progress.

Q: Goals for this weekend here at Spa?

FC: I think maximise the opportunities. It's going to be a tricky weekend with the Sprint race, with the weather forecast as well. So I think try to maximise the car we have, the opportunities, and try to get on top of the weather.

Q: Fernando, it was a tricky start to the season for you, but you've now had four points finishes in a row. Do you feel you're building some momentum with this car now?

Fernando Alonso: Yeah. I think since Silverstone probably with the package that we introduced there. We are a little bit more competitive and on the edge of Q3 and the edge of points every weekend. So, hopefully, we can keep the momentum going.

Q: More new parts here this weekend. What are you hoping to achieve with them?

FA: First, I think the priority is to understand if the new parts are bringing performance. Always on a Sprint weekend it's difficult to achieve that with only one free practice. Maybe the weather is not helping on that side. So, that will be the first priority. Then, yeah, try to score points if we can again this weekend. But in terms of car performance, I think understanding the new part will be the main difficulty and the main priority as well.

Questions From The Floor

Q: (Tom Slafer - DAZN Spain) Question for Fernando. We start here in the second part of the season. After seeing what the team has performed in the first 12 races, what is the goal for the second part of the season in this transition year going to the new regulations?

FA: Actually, I think 80% of the focus is already on 2026, in a way. Not only on the engineers and the design team. It's also the drivers' head, apart maybe from the two McLaren drivers. The rest of us, we are just thinking a little bit and dreaming about what could be a good season next year, because this year is going to change very little, I think, in the second part. So, it is fun to see all the midfield so close, and maybe there is some action between all the midfielders in the second part of the season, and it will be a fight for fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth in the Constructors' Championship. But apart from that, I think there is not much more to do. Try to learn, keep improving, try to work with the team in the best way possible. And as I said, in terms of points every two or three weekends, try to see the Constructors' Championship and have some fun there.

Q: (David Croft - Sky Sports F1) Two-part question to Nico. First of all, well done - Silverstone was great. On that subject, had you given up hope of a podium? Did you think it was ever going to come, or did you actually just put that to the back of your mind? And secondly, now you've had a few months with Jonathan Wheatley as Team Principal, what difference has he made at Sauber?

NH: The first part - to be honest, it was not something actively on my mind. You go out there as a driver, you want to maximise and get the best possible result every time. Of course, you're still dreaming and want to achieve these things, but it's not always in your full control. So, it didn't really bother me. I'm confident and happy in my own skin and just enjoying the ride, enjoying the season, the challenge that's ahead, and the project I'm part of. That's the most important and main thing for me, to be honest. Jonathan - I think he arrived, and it's still quite fresh. But coming from a team that has been so successful and dominant in Formula 1 and operationally very strong, I think he sees us with a fresh pair of eyes with his experience. Very quickly he saw possibilities to optimise here and there. It's just shortcuts to performance and to a better and a more streamlined organisation and race operation. He applied some things in the structure of the team which are beneficial and helpful. Often, it's just little tweaks, but many little tweaks are a positive contribution. And back at the factory, there's a lot more work to do as we grow, to put the pieces into position and make sure they work productively in the future.

Q: (Mara Sangiorgio - Sky Sports Italy) A question to Nico. Nico, Fernando was telling about the fight for fifth place in the Constructors' standings. Can your team aim for it, considering your improvement?

NH: Honestly, I think many teams can aim for that. Probably all the midfield teams have a crack at it and a realistic chance. It's always going to be a little bit track dependent - maybe who's going to be better, more competitive that weekend - but I feel that we are all in a very tight battle. We all have that possibility to fight for that position in the Constructors' Championship. So, yeah, half a season to go and it's going to go down to the wire, I think.

Q: (Laurent Dupont - Canal+) I have a question for Nico and Fernando because you have a lot of experience here. There's some corners, very fast corners, even some flat-out corners on the dry. But how do you manage to read and feel the grip if it's wet from lap one tomorrow in this kind of corner?

FA: You try not to go flat the first lap and then slowly you go a little bit faster and faster. But on a Sprint format, for sure, you have to go into Q1 quite soon and maybe with a circuit condition that you didn't test in FP1. So, that's the nice thing of the Sprint. But I don't think that it's a huge challenge. And actually, here, maybe we did more laps in wet than dry, so we know the circuit quite well. Especially, Eau Rouge I think, is quite dry, it never gets too wet there, it's quite steep. But last year the circuit was resurfaced and I think it could be a little bit more standing water, and visibility will be a challenge as usual here. So, yeah, let's see.

NH: Yeah, I mean, you obviously have past references. We go out and feel the grip - you start somewhere and build from there. You react to what you feel and to what the conditions are and just work your way in.

Q: (Diego Mejia - Fox Sports) Question to Franco. It was recently announced that MotoGP will race in Buenos Aires on the old F1 track with some changes. Just wanted to get your reaction to it and probably what you've seen from the changes to the layout, and if you see this as a first step towards trying to bring F1 back to Argentina?

FC: I think it's great to have MotoGP back in Buenos Aires. It's a country full of very passionate fans, and it's great to see a sport coming back. Of course, Formula 1 would be a bit more tricky to go there, especially with the track changes. I think they are more for a bike than for a Formula 1 car, but it would be great in the future. If they can do something about that, it would be amazing for the fans and for F1 to see what they can actually achieve there. I would love that. Of course, it's one of my dreams, but it still looks a little far away. A lot of work to be done for F1 to go there, but it would be great if in the future it can become a reality.