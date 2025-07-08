Giovinazzi continues with Ferrari

Ferrari has renewed its multi-year contract with Antonio Giovinazzi, who will continue to represent the Prancing Horse as official driver in WEC and reserve driver for the F1 team.

The collaboration between the Italian and the Maranello outfit, which has seen him distinguish himself in races and wins of particular significance, including the Centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans win in June 2023, when Ferrari - on its return to the top class of endurance racing after half a century - won the fourth round of the FIA WEC with the 499P number 51 entrusted to Giovinazzi, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado.

Giovinazzi is currently engaged in the WEC for the third consecutive season, with the crew mentioned, sharing one of the two 499Ps entered by the official Ferrari - AF Corse team.

To date, the driver from Apulia has taken part in 20 World Endurance Championship races (19 in the top class) with Ferrari, achieving three wins: at Le Mans in 2023 and at the 6 Hours of Imola and Spa, in 2025; the track record also includes 3 Hyperpoles (at the COTA in 2024, in Qatar and in Italy in the current season) and 7 podiums. The 31-year-old driver had his Le Mans debut in 2018 when he raced with a Ferrari 488 GTE.

"Eight years ago, I began my adventure with Ferrari, which for me is much more than a team: it's a family," said Giovinazzi. "Renewing today means continuing a challenge that gets me charged up every day, in an environment where people, teamwork and ambition matter.

"Being an official driver in the WEC and the third driver in Formula 1 is a commitment that I am honoured and excited to undertake," he added. "I want to thank Ferrari for their continued faith in me: growing in these team colours is truly special.

"I can't wait for the next chapters of this story, which I will embark on with the commitment, passion and hunger for results that have always been part of me."