Belgian Grand Prix: Preview - Mercedes

Toto Wolff: The next two Grands Prix provide an opportunity to head into the summer break with momentum. In the first 12 races of the season, we have been at front of the field on several occasions. At others, we have struggled. We have focused our energies on improving this delta, working hard to ensure we can be competitive at all events. Post shutdown, our attention will inevitably turn further towards 2026 though. These next two races are therefore important in ensuring we get the W16 into as good a place as possible across varying tracks and conditions.

Spa and the Hungaroring are useful venues for helping us continue that work. They are different in character; Spa with its elevation changes, high-speed corners, and changeable weather contrasts with the tight, twisty circuit layout of Budapest that often sees some of the highest track temperatures of the year. We will aim to make good steps with the car whilst optimising each weekend and fighting for strong results.

Fact File

• With its 7.004km, Spa-Francorchamps is the longest on the F1 calendar. As a result, the race is run over the shortest number of laps of the year: 44.

• The weather at Spa can also heavily impact the race, with a 56% chance of a wet session across the weekend. This makes Spa the race most likely to be affected by rain.

• The run down to the first braking zone at Turn One (La Source) is one of the shortest of the season at just 137m. Only Azerbaijan (90m) and Las Vegas (111m) are shorter.

• The tow at Spa-Francorchamps is very powerful due to the long straights, particularly the section after Raidillon. On the first lap this is even more powerful, because drivers chasing can pick up a tow from multiple cars. The lack of DRS on lap one also increases this effect.

• It used to be one of the biggest challenges for engine duty and time spent on full throttle, but with the new regulations and new tracks joining it has fallen down the list. It still remains in the top five, though.

• Tyre duty and wear are some of the highest of the season at Spa, with high averages across all four corners of the car.

• From the exit of La Source to the braking zone for Les Combes, the drivers have their foot firmly on the throttle for around 23 seconds (and 1,875 metres) of track layout.

• The Belgian Grand Prix will host an F1 Sprint race for the second time in 2025, having previously hosted the shortened format in 2023.

• Mercedes has six wins at Spa - the first coming with Juan Manuel Fangio in 1955.

• This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Belgian Grand Prix with a first race taking place in 1925.

• This will also be the 600th Grand Prix weekend for Mercedes Benz as an engine supplier in F1.