Belgian Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Spa is a classic and always my favourite track on the calendar; a very old school circuit where you have to do everything right to get a good lap. I enjoy the high-speed corners such as Eau Rouge, the layout which is different to other circuits and elevation changes that make the track more of a challenge to drive. Silverstone wasn't our best performance but it was a promising step to put it on Pole in Qualifying. I was back at the factory last week to spend some time in the sim with the Team and I'm looking forward to working closely with Laurent. There is always huge support in Belgium from the Orange Army and it is like a second home race for me, so I will be back wearing the Orange Lion helmet and my special cap and boots."

Yuki Tsunoda: "I have spent the time off racing mixed between training very hard and using the break to mentally reset. I wanted to be the best prepared I could be coming into Spa and in better condition, mentally and physically. I am feeling strong and sharp and looking forward to these next two races before summer break. We are coming into this race in a new era for the Team and it will be good to link up again with Laurent, we worked really well together at Visa Cash App Racing Bulls. I know how he likes to work and our full focus is on pushing forward and for me personally to start delivering the performance we need. Spa is a fun circuit and one that could suit us well, the Sprint always makes things tricky but the work and preparation we have done in this off time should set us up nicely."

Stats & Facts

• The Team scored its 8,000th point in Formula One at the British Grand Prix, becoming only the third constructor to reach the milestone.

• Max has been the fastest in Q3 at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in the last four seasons, however, due to grid penalties he last started on Pole in Belgium in 2021.

• Max is seeking Red Bull Racing history this weekend, a 45th career Pole would see him break Sebastian Vettel's record of 44 Pole positions with the Team.

• In 2020, Yuki won from Pole here as he recorded the first feature race win of his F2 campaign.

• Yuki is set to make his 100th F1 Grand Prix start in Belgium as he solidifies his position as the most experienced Japanese driver in F1 history. Only three Japanese drivers in history have reached 75 starts.