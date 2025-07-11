Did control shift at Red Bull GmbH spark Horner firing?

It is thought that a shift in the shareholding of Red Bull's parent company may have cleared the way for Christian Horner's shock sacking.

In the aftermath of news breaking of the scandal that ultimately led to Horner's downfall at Red Bull, it was clear the Austrian side of the company, and Jos Verstappen, wanted him out.

However, Horner was able to rely on the support of Chaleo Yoovidhya, the original co-founder, along with Dietrich Mateschitz of the Red Bull company.

Mateschitz and Yoovidhya both held 49% of Red Bull GmbH, while Yoovidhya's son, Chalerm, held the all-important 2% that decided who had control.

According to Motorsportweek.com, documents filed in Austria have revealed that earlier this year Chalerm gave up his 2% stake which was subsequently bought by a Swiss investment company Fides Trustees.

The power had shifted, thereby allowing the Austrian faction, which had long been unhappy with Horner's growing influence within all areas of the F1 team, not to mention the fact that the outfit, to all intents and purposes, was oriented towards Britain and not Austria, to finally rid itself of the man who could no longer rely on the protection of Yoovidhya.