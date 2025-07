British Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "For me personally, today wasn't a great day and it was difficult to find much balance in the car and in the corners.

"The wind affects things quite a lot but that, of course, is not an excuse as you just have to deal with it. It is not easy, but it is the same situation for everyone. Every weekend is a bit different and you have to adapt to the changing conditions and scenarios but our car does seem pretty sensitive to the wind this week. Looking to tomorrow, we can analyse our data and try and look at what we can do to improve, but I think overall we have just been lacking a bit of performance."

Yuki Tsunoda: "The car feels ok, there is still lots of work to do for tomorrow, but I am enjoying Silverstone. Last weekend the car felt good and was one of the best feelings I had had in the car until the race and the pace was getting there so it's about fine tuning now. There are a couple of differences across the two cars and some comparisons, so let's see how we can adapt to put it all together for the rest of the weekend. The cooler temperatures might help us tomorrow, it won't be easy but at least it seems like the weather won't be up and down, but you never know in the UK! I have only had one free practice session, but I already know a couple of things I could improve in my driving and set-up, we just have to optimise it now."

Arvid Lindblad: "It was amazing today, I am extremely grateful to Red Bull for the opportunity and it was incredible to get my first official F1 session. I felt comfortable in the car, and I think the speed was ok, but I think I could go quicker with a few more laps! Considering it was my first time in this car and I have only done very limited running in an F1 car I think it was a successful session. This weekend, F1 is about 13 or 14 seconds quicker than F2, so the step is enormous, but I am quite happy with the job I did today. Oracle Red Bull Racing have been really supportive, and I have been working closely with the engineers for a little while now, getting up to speed and understanding the game and level here in F1. After the session was done, I really wanted to get another go straight away! Basically no one else in the world has the opportunity I got today to drive an F1 car. I am just fully focussed on working hard and doing a good job in F2 to be a full-time F1 driver soon."