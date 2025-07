British Grand Prix: Race team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Today wasn't great.

"We didn't think it was going to be so wet today; the weather forecast overnight changed and it was not in our favour, so it was really difficult with the rear wing that we had today. Every time we were low on downforce and couldn't balance it out in the high and low speed, with the tools that we had. Of course, I had the spin and we lost a lot of positions at the restart. I don't really know what happened as I tried to go on the throttle, but we recovered it as much as we could to get to P5. Even after that happened, I continued and the car had no pace which wasn't great. From a positive side, we got our strategy right and did the right thing with the pit stop and staying on the inters. All the calls were correct but the inters just lacked a bit of pace. That is racing though, we will never be happy with fifth, but we move on to the next race. The race wasn't that enjoyable for me but it was nice to see Nico get his first podium and I'm sure he will be celebrating tonight. Spa is next and my favourite on the calendar, so hopefully we will go a bit better there."

Yuki Tsunoda: "It was not easy out there at all today but somehow it was not really that messy a race for myself. I just struggled with the pace a lot and even in the dry I didn't have great pace. The rain and the conditions were the main issue today and then I had massive deg on the tyres, as usual. The incident with Ollie was really tricky, the touch itself was very light and in those conditions, it can have massive consequences. I found him to say sorry immediately after the race. In terms of short runs, I have a couple of positives to take away from this weekend but on the long runs, somehow, I just deg like crazy. I had good confidence in the rain so we need to look into why I couldn't find the pace. The downforce may have contributed but it's much more than that, we were still slower than we should have been. The car should be different for Belgium, and we will go away and work hard in the time we have off until then."

Christian Horner: "Well, the race was exciting, it always is in those conditions. For us, we took a bit of a gamble with the weather, expecting a dry race and obviously when you have very low downforce in those conditions it is next to impossible. I think Max did really well, he stuck with it and he got unlucky at the restart. I'm not sure what happened with Oscar, but it put Max on the wrong part of the track and then he had the spin which put him down in the order. Once the circuit started to dry up, he managed to pick his way through the pack and it was a good recovery to P5. For Yuki, again it was a tough race. He couldn't get the pace and then the penalty, once again, left him in a hole that was unrecoverable. Not the result we were looking for but well done today to Nico Hulkenberg for finally making it onto the podium."