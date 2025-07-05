British Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "I'm very happy to be on Pole today. It was unexpected as we had quite a tricky day yesterday, but I'm happy with our performance today.

"It has been difficult this week and we have tried a few things to fix both the understeer and oversteer we have been experiencing. In Qualifying, everyone was struggling with the wind and with the weather turning, but then we felt a lot more stable towards the end and the balance was better. We ultimately had a lot lower downforce than the others so were quicker on the straight. We really put it together today in Q3 and on that final run. In the first corner I could feel more grip and balance and then this continued into turns six and seven. We were already three tenths up and I really didn't want to make a mistake going into the final sector! It was also great to find the potential out of the upgrade and this is a great boost for the Team. Tomorrow will be difficult; tyre management is going to be important as the wear has always been tough round here, so we hope we can be competitive and can hopefully give it a good go."

Yuki Tsunoda: "I did a normal launch into the push lap and had some loss of power. Then I didn't have the energy I should get until Turn 3 and I lost around one tenth. Elsewhere in the lap I didn't feel the boost I should have, we could see the loss in the data clearly. It is so annoying having these kinds of issues when it counts. I was confident in the build up to the weekend and the car felt good too, so it's frustrating. I think Q3 was very much possible without the issue. I was building up a good pace and was extracting performance from the car. I think I made a really good step this weekend with the car, so it is a huge frustration, I just want to have a normal qualifying session. The target now is points and I am in a better position than I have been in previous weeks to do that. I am pretty happy with the set up and the modifications we have made throughout the weekend, so I am feeling optimistic. I had a positive feeling with the long-run pace in FP2 and I know what to do better in the race tomorrow."

Christian Horner: "It's always special to be at Silverstone and what a lap! Max was locked in, the whole Team were and I have to give a special thanks to them. We brought a few upgrades here, fine-tuned them over the past 24 hours and then Max comes and delivers the best lap possible at a track that is all about aerodynamics. It was a tremendous performance. Yuki equally put in a fantastic performance, but I unfortunately got unlucky. There were some power issues at the start of his lap which compromised him somewhat. We will need to look into it, but he certainly has found something in the car. There is plenty to look forward to tomorrow."

