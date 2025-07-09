Horner fired by Red Bull

Christian Horner has been sacked by Red Bull after 20 years as team principal at the Austrian team.

While an official statement has not yet been released, sources within the team have confirmed that Horner addressed the team this morning to advise them of his immediate departure.

The tabloid media in Germany and the UK claims that his sacking relates to the text messaging saga of 2024.

While Horner was cleared by an internal team investigation the case is due to be judged in the courts in January, and in the meantime "reporting restrictions" are ordered in the UK.

Horner has been at the helm of the Austrian team since it entered F1 in 2005 after it bought Jaguar Racing, formerly Stewart Grand Prix in late 2004.

In his time as team boss, Horner has overseen the Milton Keynes based outfit win 8 drivers' championships and 6 constructors' titles.

It is understood that Laurent Mekies, currently team principal at Racing Bulls, will replace Horner, while Alan Permane takes the helm at RB.

"We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years, said Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO of Corporate Projects and New Investments of Red Bull GmbH. "With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.

"Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history."

More to follow.