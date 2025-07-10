It has been a privilege, Horner tells team

Christian Horner admits that mid-season sacking came as a shock.

While the 'tributes' from the team and the likes of Max Verstappen were as anodyne as one might expect, Christian Horner's own reaction, when addressing staff members was a lot more human.

"Yesterday I was informed by Red Bull that, operationally, I will no longer be involved with the business or the team moving forward from after this gathering," said a clearly emotional Horner in an address to members of the team subsequently shown by Sky Sports.

"I will still remain employed by the company," he continued, "but operationally, the baton will be handed over.

"That obviously came as a shock to myself," he admitted, "but what I've had time to do is to reflect over the last twelve hours or so.

"And I wanted to stand in front of all of you to break this news and just express my gratitude to each and every single member of the team that has given so much during the last twenty and a half years that I've been here.

"When I arrived 20 years ago, with a few less grey hairs, I walked into the team, I didn't know what to expect, but I was immediately welcomed.

"And out of two rundown buildings, we started to build what became a powerhouse in Formula 1. Watching and being part of this team has been the biggest privilege in my life."

Subsequently, taking to social media, he wrote: "After an incredible journey of twenty years together, it is with a heavy heart that today I say goodbye to the team I have absolutely loved.

"Every one of you, the amazing people at the factory, have been the heart and soul of everything that we have achieved," he continued in his Instagram post.

"Win and lose, every step of the way, we have stood by each other as one and I will never forget that. It's been a privilege being part of and leading this epic team and I am so proud of our collective accomplishments and you all."