Belgian Grand Prix: Preview - Williams

Carlos Sainz: As we head to Belgium for the penultimate race before the summer break, we've all had some time off since Silverstone, so I'm feeling rested and ready to get out on track for one of the best circuits of the year!

Spa always presents challenges and opportunities, whether that being the track characteristics or the unpredictable weather, it always makes for an interesting weekend. With the Sprint format adding to this year, let's hope this can create some exciting opportunities for us. We're coming with some updated package items, so it will be great to see how these perform on a more difficult track. I'm excited to get back out there and have a strong weekend!

Alex Albon: Spa is one of the highlights of the racing calendar so I'm looking forward to getting back out there this weekend. It's always an exciting and unpredictable race, and it's a track we've generally been strong at, so I'm feeling positive. We've had a short break between Silverstone and Spa to reset and better understand the car, bringing together the learnings from the last few races. It's good to see some upgrades coming to the car which will hopefully help us see out the first half of the season on a strong note.