British Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Williams

James Vowles, Team Principal: The field is very close now. You can see that a matter of milliseconds is still separating four or five cars, and we always knew getting into Q3 would be a gigantic effort for both cars.

"With Carlos, I think we ran a good programme. He drove well and he's managed to improve a few areas on the car. With Alex, we started the outlap a little bit close to Verstappen, so we weren't able to get the right temperature in the tyres, and he was compromised in his first sector. Without that, it's difficult to say exactly where he would have ended up, but certainly ahead of where we start on the grid. That said, we have a fast race car based on Friday and every opportunity to race in the points with both cars tomorrow.

Carlos Sainz: I don't think there was much more for us out there today. I missed Q3 by the slightest of margins, but this weekend we've been consistently running in the gap between P10 and P14, so I think our position is representative of where we are. We've been dedicating this weekend to a lot of set-up experimentation, so it hasn't been the ideal build-up to Qualifying, but in the end, my lap felt really clean. I have trust in our race pace tomorrow, so we'll do our best to fight for those points and be ready to take any opportunities. It's incredible the amount of support we have at home, and I want to thank our fans with a good race!

Alex Albon: We need to review what happened today. We put on new tyres after Franco crashed, then went out when a Red Flag was likely coming, so we ultimately wasted a set. That left us on used tyres for our first Q2 run, which actually went well, but we had a compromised second run. We've been quick all weekend, so it's frustrating. The car is getting faster and should've been in Q3. I'm not saying I'm happy with my job in Q2, but we're not always making it easy for ourselves. We're always focusing on improving things at Williams, so it's days like this that highlight areas for us to work on.