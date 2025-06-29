Austrian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Williams

James Vowles, Team Principal: A very disappointing day. We had the pace today to comfortably finish sixth, and yet we walk away with a double DNF.

We had two different issues that need to be understood to make sure we rectify them going forward. We're on a good journey towards building a fast car but we're not complete yet in terms of operation and reliability. We 13 races in front of us this season and they're key races to build this muscle and this capability to make sure that, as we move up the grid and we get faster and faster, we're able to fight at the front with the very best.

Alex Albon: A very frustrating and disappointing day. We had a great start; we were a bit fortunate as the waves parted for us, but we were in the right place at the right time, had a good car, executed a nice overtake on Pierre [Gasly] and were pulling away from the cars behind. Then we ran into this issue which looks similar to the one in Canada, but we need to review it. We've had three DNFs in a row and it's the same car as it was at the beginning of the year, so we need to investigate why it was more reliable then. It's possibly the temperatures that we're running at, but it is in the races that we are suffering. We can't afford for it to happen at Silverstone as that's a good track for us and we've missed out on points today, so we need to deep dive and find a solution.

Carlos Sainz: Too many issues yesterday, too many issues today. This weekend I couldn't show the true pace that I know we had and that leaves me frustrated. However, it's time to stay focused and work even harder as a team to learn from this tricky period and bounce back. I'm fully confident that if we manage to execute clean weekends, better results will come soon. Up next is our home race at Silverstone, so let's keep pushing to make the most out of it!